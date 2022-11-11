Trampling their way to the Championship game

SUMNER — The S-E-M Mustang football team has made a stamp on their community with a perfect record this season as they headed into the Semi-final playoff game against the Parkview Christian Patriots in Lincoln on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Mustangs last State Championship title game was in 1992 when they faced off against Falls City Sacred Heart. The Mustangs lost 14 to 44 as they brought home the Runner-Up title.

Earlier in the season, the Mustangs faced off against the Patriots and won by four points. Parkview Christian comes into the match up with only one loss; to the S-E-M Mustangs. Similar to the Mustangs, the Patriots have blown up the score in every game they’ve played this season.

“It really wasn’t our goal this season to have a perfect record but the goal was to make the Championship game. The perfect record has just been a bonus,” stated Coach Shane Hrasky.

It takes a lot for a team to come together and stay together during a battle on the field especially in six man football. Hrasky said we preach about “always working on the little things. If you do your job and work on the little things everything else will work out in the end.”

S-E-M has been playing six man football for their fifth season this year.

As the Friday semi-final game approached, Hrasky commented, “I expect it to be a close game. We’ve studied them and they run the same offense and we run the same offense. It will probably be another one score game again.”

Coming close to a State title and winning a State title may not seem like much to most, but in the world of football, you take it all or you go home with nothing. For the S-E-M Mustangs bringing home a State title would be making history. “It would be big, for the school and for the community; it would be big for everybody. We’ve been close some years but never took a State Championship,” replied Hrasky.

Kellen Eggleston

Looking back on this season so far, Kellen said, “Being out here every day with these boys and spending all this time with them. And going undefeated would be the highlight of this year.”

Out on the field there is a lot of focus and in moments of worry the boys will help keep each other’s heads up by saying “Keep your head up and make sure you do your job right,” Kellen commented.

Friday was a big day as the Semi-final game approached, Kellen said, “I’m just looking forward to the rematch as we played them earlier this year and it was a close one. Hopefully we come out with the win.”

Being able to bring home a State title would mean everything to Kellen and being able to accomplish that with the team he has would mean the world.

Kellen gets to enjoy his senior season with his twin brother Noah. Kellen said, “It’s been a roller coaster. We have our ups and downs but mostly our ups. It’s been a great four years and a lot of fun being able to play with him.”

Being a part of football is bigger than just the plays you make on the field, many young athletes look up to high schoolers on and off the field. “Staying positive is the biggest thing. And work ethic is what it comes down to. Look at our record this season, without all the work we put in we wouldn’t be here. It’s pretty big,” stated Kellen.

Noah Eggleston

Noah Eggleston has a deep rooted passion for the sport of football. “Being out on the field with the guys every Friday night on our home field. It’s just fun to be out there,” stated Noah.

The team is full of jokesters and it helps them on the field. Noah said, “We crack a lot of jokes. We all can give and take jokes and it makes it fun on the field.”

During a game, the boys will encourage each other by reminding one another to do the little things right and “work harder than the other team because that’s what it comes down to. Whoever wants it more,” Noah stated.

Noah looked forward to playing the full game as last time he was injured and had to sit out.

There’s no denying the amount of excitement the team had when thinking about being so close to a State title. Noah remarked, “It would mean a lot since it hasn’t been done here yet. It would be nice to make history and with this group of guys it would be a lot of fun.”

“It’s been different. Feels like a lot of weight on your back. Everyone wants to beat you more than they want to beat everyone else since you’re the number one team in the state,” stated Noah on their 10 and zero season so far this year.

Imagine playing with a sibling in the State playoffs, but that sibling is your twin brother. “It’s a lot of fun. Sometimes we argue a lot but we get over it fast,” said Noah.

Grayden Anderson

Grayden Anderson is a sophomore and is new to the game of football this season. He said, “I think that just making it this far has been the highlight of the season.”

With some confusion and laughter, Anderson stated that the best form of encouragement has been “kicking butt and going out there to do what we do.”

He wasn’t sure about what to expect during Friday’s game but getting out there and playing their game to hopefully move onto the next round is what he wanted.

A State title would mean that all the hard work the Mustangs put in the season would pay off. “We all wanted to get this far and I hope we can get a medal around everyone’s neck this year,” commented Anderson.

It’s difficult being new to a sport and being able to give out words of advice to younger athletes but Anderson said “keep close with your teammates and don’t blame each other. You have to work together to get better.”

Ryan Arbuthnot

Ryan Arbuthnot is a massive threat on the field for the Mustangs. His favorite part of the season was when they won their last playoff game against Shelton. “It put us over the edge and gave us the fuel we needed to move forward,” Arbuthnot stated.

With only six men to rely on during a game, it is always best to have a great team dynamic. “We are always behind each other and we always stick up for one another. If someone puts their head down, we get in their face and say look up, let’s get the next play,” commented Arbuthnot. We encourage each other to let it go and not look in the past.

“The battle, the win. I love being out there and giving it all I got. I love playing with these guys and it is fun to be a part of this team,” said Arbuthnot on their Friday game against Parkview Christian.

With the State title game being only a week away, Arbuthnot said that bringing home the title would have “little six year old me jumping up and down. It’s been a dream of mine forever and it would be great to bring one home for Sumner.”

The perfect record is in the past said Arbuthnot because if “we don’t win the next one then we go home. It’s win or die. And we want to win it all so the previous record don’t mean much now.”

Arbuthnot refereed some youth football games this fall season and he’d encourage the boys to “Always do your best and try your hardest. The coaches will notice that stuff.”

Creyton Line

Creyton Line has battled back and forth this season with injuries. He has blown apart his right knee and had surgery on his left hand but “It was basically these guys that kept me wanting to come back. If I wasn’t for what this team meant to me, I would have been done a long time ago. I appreciate them so much and we’ve come so far, I wanted to play,” stated Line.

S-E-M played Friday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. in Lincoln and full highlights will be in Wednesday’s publication.