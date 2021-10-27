Trail of Lights: Project to light up Memorial Park this December joins Give BIG Lexington

LEXINGTON — A project to create a Trail of Lights at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park during the month of December has joined Give BIG Lexington this year.
Ann Luther, with the City of Lexington, said this is a first year project the city is doing. The goal is to light up the entire circle drive of Kirkpatrick Memorial Park with Christmas lights and other holiday decorations.
Some of the attractions will include a lighted entrance to the park with a welcome sign and a list of sponsors, snowflake and snowmen decorative lights, a hay bale Christmas tree, a Christmas tree farm, tire wreaths, lighted steam locomotive at the Dawson County Historical Museum, a Christmas truck and tree, lighted spheres and ornament balls, a flag pole Christmas tree, a lighted gazebo, lighted bikes, etc.
Around 100 trees will be will be lit inside the park and around the trail. The trail will have themes/features around the park for people to walk around and enjoy, according to the Give BIG Lexington page.
Luther said the donations this year will go toward electrical upgrades that have to be made and helping grow the project in the future.
A project like this opens up more opportunities to do things in the park. Luther said they could plan with the Dawson County Historical Museum for people to view the museum’s Christmas trees and then walk around the lighted trail in the park.
Luther said she hopes the event will grow in the coming years, with different organizations or businesses adding their own displays to the trail.
The goal for the project’s first year with Give BIG Lexington is $10,000.
Give Big Lexington is focused on providing ways for you to give back and bring our community together safely,” according to the Lexington Community Foundation, “While we will offer public drop off hours from 7 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for donations at our Give Big headquarters (Dawson County Annex building – 201 W. 7th St.), we are encouraging donors to consider these other alternatives,
Give online at: givebiglexington.org
Mail or drop off your donation to Lexington Community Foundation, PO Box 422 / 607 N. Washington St., Lexington, NE 68850 (must be postmarked before Nov. 10, 2021 to qualify for matching funds)
Call the Foundation office number 308-324-6704 for help with invoiced donations or if you are having trouble with credit card donations on the Give Big site.