Trail of Lights: Project to light up Memorial Park this December joins Give BIG Lexington

LEXINGTON — A project to create a Trail of Lights at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park during the month of December has joined Give BIG Lexington this year.

Ann Luther, with the City of Lexington, said this is a first year project the city is doing. The goal is to light up the entire circle drive of Kirkpatrick Memorial Park with Christmas lights and other holiday decorations.

Some of the attractions will include a lighted entrance to the park with a welcome sign and a list of sponsors, snowflake and snowmen decorative lights, a hay bale Christmas tree, a Christmas tree farm, tire wreaths, lighted steam locomotive at the Dawson County Historical Museum, a Christmas truck and tree, lighted spheres and ornament balls, a flag pole Christmas tree, a lighted gazebo, lighted bikes, etc.

Around 100 trees will be will be lit inside the park and around the trail. The trail will have themes/features around the park for people to walk around and enjoy, according to the Give BIG Lexington page.

Luther said the donations this year will go toward electrical upgrades that have to be made and helping grow the project in the future.

