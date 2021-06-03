 Skip to main content
Tractor catches fire north of Lexington Thursday morning
LEXINGTON — A Case tractor caught on fire during the morning of Thursday, June 3, north of Lexington.

Around 10:45 a.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of Road 757 and Highway 21 for the report of a tractor on fire.

On scene a fire appears to have started in the engine by of a Case MX210 tractor, the fire spread and consumed the cab of the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the rest of the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

The LVFD was assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

