Total ice jam forms on Platte River near Gibbon

GIBBON — A total ice jam has formed north of Gibbon, Nebraska on the Platte River. David Carr, Central Platte Natural Resources District, said the channel of the river is backed up and causing minor lowland flooding.

With the cold winter season, we will begin seeing ice formation in the Platte River channels. Colder temperatures in the near term are going to lead to ice formation in the next few weeks. Rivers are running above normal flows this year due to higher precipitation. If enough ice forms, it can jam together, causing the river water to escape the banks and cause flooding. Below is some helpful information.

Once ice completely clogs a waterway, the water can back up quickly. It can occur any time, day or night. If you live near a river channel with ice, be constantly aware of the level of the water, and amount of ice. Be prepared to evacuate.

Ice jams can occur from December - March. Although they can occur whenever the weather is cold enough; historically most form in January, February and March; according to a January 1996 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report titled: Ice Jam Flooding and Mitigation, Lower Platte River Basin, Nebraska.