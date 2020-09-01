Total COVID-19 cases for Dawson County have now reached over 1,000

DAWSON COUNTY — Over the weekend, Dawson County broke over 1,000 total COVID-19 cases while more cases were reported all over the Two Rivers Public Health Department district.
Cases confirmed on Friday, Aug. 28
Buffalo County – 22
Phelps County – 5
Dawson County – 3
Kearney County – 3
Cases confirmed on Saturday, Aug. 29
Buffalo County – 17
Dawson County – 4
Kearney County – 2
Phelps County – 1
Franklin County – 1
Harlan County – 1
Cases confirmed on Sunday, Aug. 30
Buffalo County – 4
Phelps County – 1
Dawson County has been the site of one of Nebraska’s virus hotspots in April and May, it was the same story with other counties with meat packing industries such as Dakota and Hall.
In fact these three counties still have the fourth, fifth and sixth highest case totals in the whole state, only being eclipsed by the metropolitan areas of the state.
While Dawson County has seen a drop in daily reported cases, over the weekend the total number climbed over 1,000, the total is now 1,002, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Over the past 14 days, there have been 23 new cases discovered in Dawson County, there have been 11 deaths in the county.
In Gosper County, one new cases was discovered in the past two weeks, there have been in no deaths in the county.
Buffalo County is a current hotspot in the state, with the fourth highest number of positive cases in the last 14 days, only behind the largest metropolitan counties including Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy. There were 170 new cases discovered during the period, with the total now reaching 676. There have been three deaths in the county.
The Two Rivers district now has a total of 1,885 cases, 1,334 no longer symptomatic and 14 deaths.
The hardest hit area of the state by a large margin is Douglas County. There were 1,336 new cases reported in the last two weeks. The total number of cases is now 13,431 and there have been 155 deaths.
Lancaster County is another hotspot, with 541 recent cases reported. The total is now 3,990 new cases, there have been 21 deaths due to the virus.
Nebraska as a state now has 34,046 total cases, 25,969 recoveries and 392 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.