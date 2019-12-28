With only a few days left of 2019, we're revisiting some of the most popular articles of the year. These are the most-read local stories from the year.

1. Tractor driver taken to hospital after Highway 30 collision

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-tractor story

Tractor driver taken to hospital after Highway 30 collision

This was by far the most popular story of 2019 covered by the Lexington Clipper-Herald. A tractor driver was seriously injured when his John Deere was reared ended by a sanitation truck near Cozad.

2. Semi Becomes Hung Up on Adams St. Overpass

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-semi becomes hung up

Semi Becomes Hung Up on Adams St. Overpass

A semi took a turn on the wrong street and became hung up attempting to get on the Adams St. overpass. This was the morning of July 9 and flood waters were still covering multiple streets throughout the community.

3. Jeannie Homan looks back on 41 years as a Lex school teacher

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-Homan Retires

LPS Teacher Jeannie Homan Retires

Jeannie Homan had been teaching for 45 years and spent 41 of those years in Lexington. She was a long time music teacher at Pershing Elementary and described the changes she had seen to the teaching profession and Lexington over her career years.

4. Three Overton women make 103 quilts for Kearney veterans home

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-103 Quilts

103 Quilts made for Veterans Home

Three Overton women made 103 quilts for the Kearney Veterans Home. The lap quilts were made during a seven month period in 2018 and finally deleivered to the veterans on Jan. 22, 2019. The women were Shirley Burkhead, Jean Raney and Irene Anderson.

5. Ray Ehlers named Melvin Jones Fellow

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-Ray Ehlers

Ray Ehlers named Melvin Jones Fellow

Ray Ehlers, long time Lexington resident, was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club International Foundation in November. Ehlers has been a member of the Lions Club since 1958 and transfered membership to Lexington nearly 50 years ago.

6. Cozad Woman Wins $30,000 Playing Red White & Blue

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-Cozad Woman Wins Lottery

Cozad Woman wins $30,000 from lottery

Jacqueline Neill of Cozad won $30,000 playing Red White and Blue from the Nebraska Lottery in February. She had received some of the tickets as Christmas gifts and left them unscratched until February. She claimed her winnings in Lincoln.

7. Lexington Homecoming Royalty Crowned

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-Lexington Homecoming

Lexington High School Homecoming

The 2019 LHS Homecoming King and Queen winners were announced in August. Nayely Quinonez-Gonzalez, daughter of Teresa Razo and Elder Quinonez was named Queeen. Carlos Escorbar-Lam, son of Isabel and Juan Escobar was named King.

8. Plum Creek Market Place owner “very fortunate,” to receive 2019 Business of the Year award

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-Business of Year

PCMP Named 2019 Business of year

Plum Creek Market Place was named the 2019 Businesses of the Year by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce during their annual banquet in February. The community grocery store has been open since 1989 and continues serving Lexington.

9. Mac’s Creek Winery’s equipment shed destroyed by fire Saturday evening

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-Macs Creek Fire

Mac’s Creek Winery Fire Destroys shed

A fire during the evening of Nov. 30, caused by high winds whipping around power lines, caused a blaze which destroyed the equipment storage building which Mac’s Creek used to store implements used in the care taking of the vineyards.

10. Kitchen fire damages portions of Restaurante Michoacan

Top 10 local news stories of 2019-Michoacan Fire

Fire At Restaurante Michoacan

A fire originating in the kitchen damaged portions of Restaurante Michoacan during the morning of Friday, Dec. 6. The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene quickly and was able to contain the fire to the rear area of the building.

