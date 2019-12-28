With only a few days left of 2019, we're revisiting some of the most popular articles of the year. These are the most-read local stories from the year.
Stay tuned for more round-ups in the coming days.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...LIGHT RAIN OR LIGHT FREEZING RAIN WILL REDEVELOP LATER THIS AFTERNOON AND CHANGE TO SNOW EARLY THIS EVENING. SNOW COULD BE HEAVY AT TIMES THIS EVENING AND EARLY OVERNIGHT WITH SNOWFALL OF 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE BY SUNDAY MORNING. PERIODS OF LIGHT SNOW WILL LINGER THROUGH THE DAY SUNDAY WITH ANOTHER 1 TO 2 INCHES POSSIBLE, GIVING A POTENTIAL TOTAL OF 5 TO 8 INCHES OF NEW SNOW BY SUNDAY EVENING. WINDS WILL INCREASE SATURDAY NIGHT AND GUST UP TO 40 MPH AT TIMES. * WHERE...VALLEY AND DAWSON COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY TONIGHT WHEN THE HEAVIER SNOW FALLS. IN ADDITION, A LIGHT ICE GLAZE OR REFREEZING OF ROAD SURFACES WILL POSE TRAVEL ISSUES. AS THE WINDS INCREASE, VISIBILITY WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED, LIKELY BELOW ONE MILE IN HEAVY SNOW BANDS TONIGHT AND WITH BLOWING SNOW SUNDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
With only a few days left of 2019, we're revisiting some of the most popular articles of the year. These are the most-read local stories from the year.
Stay tuned for more round-ups in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.