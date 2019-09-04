Tony Hansen sworn in as a Veteran’s Service Committee member

LEXINGTON — The Dawson County Veteran’s Service Committee now has a new member, Tony Hansen was sworn in during the Dawson County commissioners meeting on Friday, Aug. 30.
After being nominated by the committee, Hansen, an Army and Persian Gulf veteran who served from 1986 to 1991, was sworn in by Dawson County Judge Jeffrey Wightman.
Hansen is filling the position previously occupied by Richard Helvey, who served on the committee for 19 years.
Commissioner Dean Kugler said they, “would be remiss,” if they did not thank Helvey on the record for all of his years served, and then officially welcomed Hansen to the committee.
Veteran’s Service Officer Steve Zerr also appeared before the commissioners with a unique flag. Zerr said their VFW commander and seen a “Flag of Honor,” while traveling in Iowa.
The Flag of Honor is the United States flag, but the stripes of the flag are made up by the names of all the victims who perished on Sept. 11, 2001 during the terrorist attacks. Zerr presented the flag to the commissioners and the county. The flag will be framed and put on display somewhere in the court house in the near future.
Dan Shelor came before the commissioners with concerns about pivots spraying water on the road near where he lives northwest of Lexington.
Shelor said a pivot on land owned by Rex Hunt sprays his house, his car, his mailbox and his land. He also said the pivot sprays on the road.
“It’s scary, it’s dangerous and washes all the gravel off the road,” Shelor said, “A lot of water comes out of that end gun.”
When driving Shelor said he has nearly wrecked his vehicle when he drove into water left by the pivot. Water from the pivots has sprayed onto the road all nine years he has lived there, he said.
Commissioner Butch Hagan said for a ticket to be issued, law enforcement has to be on site, witnessing water being sprayed on the road by a certain pivot. Hagan also mentioned tickets work for just one season, it seems. He did tell Shelor, if there are any damages, he could sue the farmer responsible.
“It seems like the farmers don’t care, I keep reporting them, but nothing is ever done about it,” Shelor said. He added he hopes it doesn’t take someone wrecking their vehicle for a change to be made.
Shelor thanked the commissioners for their time and said he just wanted to voice his opinion. Chairman Bill Stewart said Sheriff Ken Moody would likely have some questions about the situation.
During committee reports Roads Superintendent Mark Christiansen said when it comes to maintaining the roads, “every time it rains we go backward four steps.”
At this point, the county is moving past repairs and is putting preventative measures in place in case of more flooding. Christiansen said things are going well, “so long as we have a break in the rain.”
Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said 208 of 360 people who the county had on a list for damages applied with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, when they were in Dawson County.
There had been 17 people who had been paid out of the rough figure of $70,000, Woldt said.
For those who receive a denial letter, Woldt said not to dismiss it outright and read further on why there was a denial, it could be because of missing paperwork, or the claim needed to be filed with the Small Business Administration, etc.
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency will be visiting Cozad to see if there needs to be an additional disaster declaration due to the straight line winds which impacted the community, said Woldt.
Commissioner Hagan said they are still trying to get water out of the landfill and the races at the Dawson County Raceway last weekend had to be postponed until September.
Sheriff Moody also had a matter for the commissioners, certain agreements the sheriff’s office had with private entities such as tow truck operators had not been updated for some time. Agreements with veterinaries had not been updated since 2009.
Moody brought agreements with three veterinaries in the county, the sheriff’s office brings stray dogs they find outside city limits to these vets.
The agreements were with Overton Veterinary Services, B&B Veterinary Services and Cozad Veterinary Clinic, the commissioners approved.
The county levy authority was also on the agenda. County entities request a levy allocation and the commissioners ensure it doesn’t, “go over our lid.” The requests were as follows:
Dawson County Ag Society: $305,613.00
Cozad Hospital District: $214,200.00
Gothenburg Health: $153,687.00
Fairview Cemetery District: $5,100.00
Cottonwood Cemetery District: $2,875.00
Platte Valley Cemetery District: $3,468.00
Mt. Hope Cemetery District: $3,570.00
Cemetery District: $9,078.00
Lexington Fire District: $137,706.00
Overton Fire District: $55,061.00
Gothenburg Fire District: $95,396.00
Cozad Fire District: $86,075.00
Eddyville Fire District: $32,190.00
Railroad Transportation Safety District: $173,332.00
The commissioners approved the county levy.
Other housekeeping items included approving an additional one percent increase to the budget base and the remittance of inventories.
