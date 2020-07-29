Together we can give back to the Elwood Area

The public is invited to participate in this annual community fundraiser. The proceeds of the Spring Gala are used to carry out the Elwood Area Foundation’s mission of giving back to our community.
Your support of this online fundraiser will help us contribute to community programs and projects. EAF Youth Grants assist local youth with projects and programs such as the YELP Youth Leadership Academy, 4-H projects, the Teammates Mentoring Program, and CASA. Community grants help the Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Lake Trails, upgrades to the Civic Center, and much more.
We hope you will consider participating in the online Gala auction this week.
-Auction bidding runs through 10 p.m. Friday, July 31st.
-Most of the auction items are available for viewing at the Elwood Area Foundation Office. If you can't make it during office hours, let me know and we can meet you any time.
-If you have any questions about how to bid, or the items themselves, just call 308-785-8113, stop by 314 Smith Avenue, or send a message!
-Thank you for supporting our community fundraiser!
Thank you for taking the time to look through the incredible auction items available, and for helping support our mission and our community.
