Todd Booth and Tom Downey honored for their continued support of Run for the Wall

LEXINGTON — Todd Booth and Tom Downey were honored with plaques for their continued support of the Run for the Wall event.

This was Platte Valley Auto’s fifth year and Downey Drilling’s third of donating a vehicle.

The two pickups were used to pull trailers full of drinks and food for the more than 500 riders on the central route of Run for the Wall, Pastor Rex Adams with the Calvary Assembly of God Church said.

“If it wasn’t for these trucks many of the riders would not stay hydrated and would have run into significant health issues,” Adams noted during a past event, “The donations made a difference in the lives of the veterans from all across the United States and several other countries that came to honor the POWs and MIAs.”

“These are local businesses but their generosity went farther than just Central Nebraska,” said Adams, “Generous businesses like these in Lexington make it a great place to live.”

The people from Nebraska that took part included, Lexington: Roger Klooz (hydration) Rex Adams (chaplain); Elwood: Nathan Masten (hydration team lead); Eustis: Vernon and Janet Hueftle; Loomis: Don Masten (medical team); Holdrege: Don Freitag (platoon leader); Thedford: Ron Masten (chaplain) and Chadron: Mike Copper (hydration).

Run for the Wall was started in 1989 by two Vietnam War veterans who travelled across the United States by motorcycle bringing the Prisoner of War and Missing in Action issue to the forefront by speaking to the media. Emphasis was made on government accountability about the POW/MIA issue that still lingered since the end of the Vietnam War. This year was the 30th Run for the Wall ride. It has expanded since then to commemorate veterans of all wars and to provide a time of healing and support for veterans and their families.

Run for the Wall is now a non-profit organization whose philosophy states, “We strive to maintain a safe and supportive and private atmosphere in which all participants can reflect and heal on their journey to the Vietnam Memorial in hope that they can return home to a new beginning.”

Each year in May, hundreds of people take their motorcycles to Ontario, Calif., to begin the Run for the Wall that will end in Washington D.C. at the Vietnam Memorial. Originally there was one central route but now three routes are taken. All pass through the southern United States.

The riders stop by local Veterans Administration Medical Centers, Veterans’ Memorials, Veterans’ Outreach Facilities, VFW Posts, American Legions Posts, Community Centers as well as schools.