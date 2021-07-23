Todd and Kim Booth family, Platte Valley Auto and Heartland Chevy donate total of $75,000 to Lexington Veterans Pavilion project

Abby continued, “To be able to see Trevor’s eyes light up and the sense of pride he, and all veterans have, knowing they have served and protected our country so well-we cannot ever forget-freedom is never free. The Veterans Pavilion will be a very special way to show how important our heroes are-and always will be. This will be such a beautiful memorial for the members of our community, here in Lexington, to gather and remember these brave men and women. I can’t think of a project more near and dear to our hearts than one that honors our American heroes.”

The Lexington Veterans Pavilion will be located at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park and serve several functions.

The pavilion itself will consist of an open-air amphitheater which will be open to the public for a variety of events including concerts, area acting performances, public rallies and other larger events.

Veterans will be honored with an educational walk surrounding the pavilion, each of the five military service branches will have their own monument with a statue. Each will feature a QR code for visitors, especially the younger generation, to access information and facts about each service branch on their smartphones, according to Veterans Pavilion information.