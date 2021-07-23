Todd and Kim Booth family, Platte Valley Auto and Heartland Chevy donate total of $75,000 to Lexington Veterans Pavilion project

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Veterans Pavilion project received three large donations from the Todd and Kim Booth family, Platte Valley Auto and Heartland Chevrolet Buick, pushing closer to the fundraising goal of $800,000.
Booth said $25,000 was donated from each group, totaling $75,000. When asked for the purpose behind the donations, it was clear there was a personal meaning behind it when Booth said they lost a son-in-law in military service.
Trevor Kurtzhals, husband of Abby Booth, died during a training exercise with the Nebraska Army National Guard on May 4, 2019. At the time he was a Staff Sergeant with the 1075th Transportation Company, he had been in the military 11 years and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.
In memorial, signs bearing, “TJK Never Forgotten,” can be seen in Platte Valley Auto and on vehicles around the community.
Booth said the Lexington Veterans Pavilion is a, “great community project.”
“I was so excited to hear this project was a vision that was in progress! My kiddos and I visit Grandpa Todd often-daily actually, at the dealership, and seeing the print out on his desk caught my attention immediately. I’m sure he could see the excitement on my face after telling me what the Veterans Pavilion Project was. We have always been a family of Red, White and Blue-but after losing my husband, SSG Trevor Kurtzhals in 2019, we have taken on a whole new level of love, compassion and appreciation for our current and past Military Soldiers and Veterans,” said Abby Booth.
Abby continued, “To be able to see Trevor’s eyes light up and the sense of pride he, and all veterans have, knowing they have served and protected our country so well-we cannot ever forget-freedom is never free. The Veterans Pavilion will be a very special way to show how important our heroes are-and always will be. This will be such a beautiful memorial for the members of our community, here in Lexington, to gather and remember these brave men and women. I can’t think of a project more near and dear to our hearts than one that honors our American heroes.”
The Lexington Veterans Pavilion will be located at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park and serve several functions.
The pavilion itself will consist of an open-air amphitheater which will be open to the public for a variety of events including concerts, area acting performances, public rallies and other larger events.
Veterans will be honored with an educational walk surrounding the pavilion, each of the five military service branches will have their own monument with a statue. Each will feature a QR code for visitors, especially the younger generation, to access information and facts about each service branch on their smartphones, according to Veterans Pavilion information.
“The City intends to have the access/parking improvements done by the end of 2021. It is reasonable for the pavilion to be completed and operational in 2022,” Lexington City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said in a Lexington Community Foundation release.
The facility construction of the Pavilion is estimated to cost just over $800,000. The site, site prep, utilities and access drive adds another $200,000-$300,000 to the overall cost, although these will be assumed by the City of Lexington. The City will also accept ownership of the facility and provide ongoing operations and management, according to the LCF.
To donate the project, go to the Lexington Community Foundation website and a donate button is on the home page.