LEXINGTON — TL Sund Constructors, Inc. was awarded the bid to construct the Lexington Racquet Center by the city council during their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

There were six bids received by the City of Lexington and TL Sund had the low bid of $2,659,200.00. The city also requested an alternate bid for a concrete parking lot and TL Sund’s bid was $283,800.00.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said that the bids came in around 15 percent higher than the architect’s estimate; he said this was reasonable given the increasing cost of materials.

In total, the final construction costs may be 15 to 20 percent higher than estimates, but Pepplitsch said he could negotiate certain aspects of the build, such as the lighting package, that would help knock costs down at least seven percent.

Pepplitsch said waiting to build the facility in the hope that the cost of materials to go down is not the best course of action. Mayor John Fagot said, “Waiting isn’t in our favor,” and the council members concurred.

The substantial completion date would be fall of this year, with Nov. 6 as a rough target. TL Sund’s plan would be to lay down the concrete first and then construct the building.

Pepplitsch also noted TL Sund built the Lexington Field House, so there will be some continuity between the two facilities.

The council approved TL Sund’s base bid and alternate bid and gave Pepplitsch the ability to negotiate certain aspects of the construction.

The next item on the agenda was for the council to consider its concurrence with a second change order for the St. Ann’s Parish Center Community Development Block Grant project.

Pepplitsch said there were additional American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds available that the project could take advantage of and this change order was to reflect this. He noted there may be one more change order in the future to fully cover all the new available funds.

The council gave its concurrence for the change order.

Next was a resolution appointing a representative to the Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency Board.

Pepplitsch noted that the group struggles to have quorums during their meetings and that council member Jeremy Roberts had volunteered to sit on the board. The council approved his appointment.

The council was able to review the current Lexington Volunteer Fire Department membership roster.

There are currently 41 volunteers on the LVFD roster, including 23 EMTs. Fire Chief - Bo Berry; Assistant Fire Chief - Dahlas Holbein; Rescue Chief - Doug Glaze; Assistant Rescue Chief - Al Copper; President Brad Worthing; Vice President Austin Roemmich and Secretary/Treasurer – Kristin Byrne.

There were three new members added to the current roster as of Feb. 1, 2023, including Everardo Andablo, Luis Perez and Colton Vossler. They will go through a six month probationary trial period before they are eligible to be voted onto the department.

Voting on the new members should take place at the LVFD regular meeting in August. The council approved the LVFD 2023 roster.

Next on the agenda was an application for an addition to the liquor license held by Wilkinson Development, the owners of the Fat Dogs site in Lexington.

Work on the expansion of the Fat Dogs site has been underway for the past several months. High volume diesel pumps will be added to the site, the tanks were moved to the location in August 2022 and the current building is being remodeled and expanded to provide a new restaurant and travel center.

There were no new names added to the liquor license, but Wilkinson had to note where alcohol would be located in the new, expanded store. The council approved the addition to the license.

The council also considered the sixth pay request from Lacy Construction for the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park project in the amount of $72,450.00.

Pepplitsch noted construction on the pavilion has been moving along but the crews are waiting for better weather to do some additional paving. There have also been some portions of roofs going up on the facility. The council approved the pay requests.

There was also a seventeenth pay request from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility Improvements project in the amount of $249,422.10.

Pepplitsch noted this project is getting slightly behind the timeline, mainly due to the weather, masonry work on the project and some staffing issues. Nonetheless, Pepplitsch said Walters-Morgan had earned this current pay request and the council approved.

The council set a work session meeting for Saturday, March 4 at 8 a.m. to discuss some of the upcoming projects during the summer.

For the last agenda item, the council voted to enter executive session at 5:47 p.m. to discuss real estate negotiations. The council took no official action after the closed session was ended.