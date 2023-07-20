LEXINGTON — Traffic was impeded around the eastbound I-80 off ramp after a tire fell off a vehicle during the afternoon of Thursday, July 20.

At 2:36 p.m., the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the I-80 eastbound off ramp for the report of a vehicle fire.

On scene, a Ford van was blocking the right southbound lane of Highway 283; it was missing its right rear tire and the hub was smoking.

The LVFD arrived on scene and firefighters only had to use extinguishers on the hub and the runaway wheel which was located quickly.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the incident. The Lexington Police Department and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance on scene.