Three year old girl drowns after falling into Johnson Lake without a life jacket

JOHNSON LAKE — A three-year-old girl drowned after falling into Johnson Lake without a life jacket during the evening of Wednesday, July 21.

At 5:58 p.m., on Wednesday, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department dive team was dispatched to the Medo’s Resort area of Johnson Lake for the report of an unattended three-year-old female who had flipped off of a flotation device and was not wearing a life jacket.

A watercraft with drag capabilities was also requested.

Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken said the search was called off on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. but was resumed at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.

Around 7:30 a.m., Sheriff Ocken was notified the body had been recovered in the Kirby Point area, northwest of where the child had first fell in the water. Ocken said an autopsy will be conducted.

Reynolds Love Funeral Home and the Gosper County Attorney Beverly Louthan arrived on scene around 8:15 a.m.

The identity of the child was being withheld, pending the notification of kin.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Elwood Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.