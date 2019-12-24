Press Release
On Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at approximately 6:43 a.m. the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responded to half a mile east of Road 436 on Highway 30 for a three-vehicle accident with injuries. A vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Lexington man was eastbound on Highway 30 in the westbound lanes. The vehicle struck a westbound vehicle head on, driven by a 50-year-old Lexington man. The third vehicle involved sustained minor damages.
The 20-year-old man was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was not wearing his seatbelt. The westbound driver was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center where he was treated for minor injuries. The westbound driver was wearing his seatbelt. The accident is still under investigation.
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lexington Police Department, Lexington Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Roads and Priority Medical.
