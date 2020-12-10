Three more deaths in Dawson County due to COVID-19

DAWSON COUNTY — Three more deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred in the Two Rivers Public Health Department District, all in Dawson County.

According to Two Rivers, the individuals were a female in her 60s, and a male and a female in their 80s.

The death toll in the seven county district has now reached 85. Deaths throughout the state have now number 1,294.

“To help prevent further spread of the virus, Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director, strongly urges everyone to stay home when sick, wear face masks while in the community and in the public, and ensure proper hand washing is exercised,” according to a Two Rivers release.

“He emphasizes the importance of mask usage in preventing the spread of the virus, especially if people are exhibiting mild, allergy-like symptoms, or are asymptomatic and don’t realize they are infected. Eschliman reminds people that if they have tested for the virus and are awaiting results, they need to stay home until results are received,” according to the release.