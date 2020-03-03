Three Lexington 4-H’ers participated in the 2020 Omaha Fashion Week

Press release
OMAHA — Twelve Nebraska 4-H’ers walked the runway during the 2020 Omaha Fashion Week - Student Night on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Karla Herrarte, Saidi Ringenberg, and Sydni Ringenberg applied and were selected to participate in the 4-H collection. “In order to be considered, garments must have been exhibited at the Nebraska State Fair and should be fashion forward, runway appropriate and display high quality construction,” according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.
Student designers showed over 95 looks on the runway at Omaha Fashion Week’s seventh annual Student Night. The event included a runway show and started with a panel discussion with industry experts. The sold-out audience of nearly 300 viewed collections from Nebraska 4-H, the Joslyn Arts Museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program, Nebraska FCCLA, Joslyn’s Fashion Arts Mentor Program in partnership with Yates Community Center, Omaha Central High School, Omaha Burke High School, and Omaha South High School.
The 4-H collection includes 12 garments from across the state. Featured 4-H members included:
Karla Herrarte of Lexington – Dawson County
Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington – Dawson County
Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington – Dawson County
Addison Zook of David City – Butler County
Mackenzie Sudbeck of Wynot – Cedar County
Matalie Wallin of Imperial – Chase County
Audrey Glaubius of Wisner – Cuming County
AnnaLiese (Anni) Reha of Hampton – Hamilton County
Mariah Dather of Bloomfield – Knox County
Ellie Babcock of Waverly – Lancaster County
Kiersten Preister of Humphrey – Platte County
Amber Gonzalez of McCook – Red Willow County
Prior to the Fashion Show hair styling and makeup were done by the students of Xenon Academy in Omaha.
“On the inside, Omaha Fashion Week is a talent incubator that connects designers, stylists, photographers, artists, and models through engaging opportunities. On the outside, Omaha Fashion Week is the Midwest’s premier fashion event, spotlighting fashion innovations and celebrating creative excellence,” according to their website,“Last year marked Omaha Fashion Week’s 10 Year Anniversary, and we have proudly grown into the nation’s fifth largest fashion event, supporting more independent fashion designers than any other organization in the region! Omaha Fashion Week is a glamorous read carpet event for a good cause, showcasing the work of sixty-five designers each year on the runway. We nurture the youngest of fashion designers by providing mentoring, education opportunities, and a professional platform to showcase their work.”
