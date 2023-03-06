LEXINGTON — The 2023 Nebraska Passport stops were announced last week by Nebraska Tourism and they include three Dawson County businesses.

“The 2023 Passport will once again feature 70 attractions and 10 themed categories. This year's program represents 56 communities spanning the entire state. Travelers will have from May 1 through September 30 to visit the attractions and collect their stamps,” per Nebraska Tourism.

The stops in the county include the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in Cozad, Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery in Lexington and Three Brothers Vineyard and Winery in Farnam.

“The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that it has been designated as a stop on the Nebraska Passport program. The announcements were made as to who was listed and we were delighted to see our name on the list and are delighted to have been chosen,” the Robert Henri Museum posted.

The Robert Henri Museum will have completed two new exhibits in late June that Passport visitors will be able to see, including “Painters of a New Century and “Passing on the Torch of the Art Spirit.”

Mac’s Creek Winery and Brewery was a past stop during the 2018 Passport program.

"We are thrilled to be selected again as a location on the Nebraska State Passport. We are excited to show guests what we have to offer as well as share what other great things there are to do in Dawson County and Central Nebraska," Barry McFarland with Mac's Creek said.

Farnam’s Three Brothers Vineyard and Winery is owned and operated by the Wach Family and all the work is done by by Gary, Ricky Sue, Linsay and area friends.

Rick Sue Wach said this will be Three Brother’s first time being included in the Passport program. She noted the business planted their first grapes in 2002 and opened their tasting room in 2009.

Wach said they hope to see increased foot traffic and sales by being a stop with the program. They also want visitors to see Farnam which “is what a tiny town looks like.”

She noted they will extend their summer hours and remain open Thursday through Sunday while the Passport program is ongoing. Wach also noted they do meals by reservation and specialize in prime rib and baby back rips.

The 2023 Passport stop categories this year include, Antique Chic, Creature Comforters, Hand-Made, Happiness, Hey, Sugar!, Local Diner-Ing, Recycled Architecture, Refreshments Ahead, The Self-Expressway, Welcome to Charmingsville and Ye Olde Stuff.

“2023 has plenty of Passport stops that are brand new to all kinds of participants,” said Madison Johnson, Passport program coordinator. “This year, you can go antiquing, feed zoos animals, rent bikes and eat everything from BBQ to artisanal chocolates! Most importantly Passporters will spend quality time with friends and family or simply fall in love with Nebraska.”

Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be pre-ordered at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport App on their smartphone for the option of digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience.

Nebraska Tourism notes that the Passport app will be updated with the 2023 information on May 1. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to update the app to see the new program information. To download, search 'NE Passport 2023" in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.

Last year, there were 48,853 Passport booklets requests, 128,377 total stamps collected from stops, 980 people who visited all 70 locations. There were 373 Nebraska communities represented and 36 states.

The only local stop in 2022 was the Old Depot Vineyard and Winery, south of Brady, which incorporates the restored Gothenburg Deport.

The 2023 Nebraska Passport program is sponsored by History Nebraska, Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Lottery, Y Boutique by Younes Hospitality, Union Bank & Trust, Runza, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Omaha Steaks and Nest 529 Education Savings.