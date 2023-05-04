SUTHERLAND — On Tuesday, May 2, the Cozad Haymakers, Gothenburg Swedes and Overton Eagles took to the track in Sutherland for the Best in the Midwest invite.

Gothenburg boys took third as a team and the girls took fourth. The Haymaker boys took fifth and the girls took sixth. Overton’s boys took 13th and the girls took eighth.

COZAD

Boys-

Cord Chytka took fourth in triple jump.

Monty Brooks-Follmer placed fifth in high jump.

Bryson Snider took fourth in high jump.

Boston Irish took seventh in the 100m dash and sixth in pole vault.

Jaden Cervantes placed second in shot put.

Jaden Vollenweider took first in discus.

Tyree Smith got sixth in discus.

Izaac Langley placed eighth in discus.

Chayden Hoffmaster took sixth in long jump.

4x100 relay – fifth – I. White, Cord Chytka, Irish and Cash Chytka

4x400 relay – seventh – Bryson Snider, Kolton Goff, Braiton Snider and Hoffmaster

4x800 relay – fourth – Landon Baker, Braiton Snider, Bryson Snider and Lorenzo Levario

Girls-

Taryn Chytka placed eighth in high jump.

Blair Brennan took second in the 100m dash.

Mallory Applegate placed second in the 1600m run.

Karyn Burkholder landed in first in the 300m hurdles.

GOTHENBURG

Boys-

Jake Burge placed second in pole vault.

Tyler Trumbley took third in pole vault.

Alaric Jesseph landed in fifth in long jump.

Trey Stevens took seventh in the 110m hurdles.

Jonathan Davis placed fourth in the 400m dash.

Isaiah Urman took second in the 800m.

Parker Graves placed first in the 1600m run.

Yahriel Gaeta placed sixth in the 1600m run.

Ethan Olson took second in the 3200m run.

Abel Flores placed third in the 3200m run.

Bennett Geiken landed in sixth in shot put

4x400 relay – second – Zach Harbur, Jake Burge, Nathan Sager and Wes Geiken

Girls-

Aubrey O’Hare placed first in the 100m hurdles.

Ashlyn Richeson got fifth in pole vault.

Madison Smith took first in discus.

Ellarey Harm placed seventh in discus.

McKena Gilligan landed in seventh in high jump.

Taryn O’Hare took fifth in shot put.

Addi Wyatt placed seventh in shot put.

Ava Weyers landed in second in long jump.

4x100 relay – first – Taylor Burge, Weyers, Clara Evert and Aubrey O’Hare

4x400 relay – third – A. O’Hare, Weyers, Gilligan and Burge

OVERTON

Boys-

Will Kulhanek took first in the 100m dash and second in the 200m dash.

Girls-

Adysen McCarter took second in triple jump and the 200m dash and third in the 100m dash

Cozad and Gothenburg competed on Thursday, May 4 in Cozad.

The Overton Eagles hit the track on Friday, May 5 in Overton for the Elm Creek track meet.