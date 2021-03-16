Three area fire departments help to fight prescribed burn on Jeffrey Island which crossed a fire break

OVERTON — A prescribed grass fire on Jeffrey Island crossed a fire break during the afternoon of Thursday, March 11 and three area fire departments were called in and got the flames under control.
At 2:40 p.m., both the Lexington and Overton Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to Jeffrey Island, a stretch of land between the north and south channels of the Platte River, southeast of Lexington and southwest of Overton.
The land is owned by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, CNPPID.
CNPPID Public Relations Manager Jeff Buettner said the prescribed burn was intended to clear out unwanted vegetation and weeds along a three mile, 370 acre stretch of land on the island. This would allow more desirable vegetation to grow in its place.
The area to be burned was in the Overton fire district and CNPPID obtained the burn permit from Overton Fire Chief Steve Ryan. Buettner said prescribed burns are a management decision by the CNPPID land department.
Ryan said CNPPID filed for the burn permit on Wednesday, March 10, to conduct the burn the next day.
While the burn was ongoing, the wind shifted to a steady breeze from the northeast, which caused the fire to spread, according to Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Bo Berry.
Buettner said, while the fire never left CNPPID property, it did cross a fire break and got into an area it was not intended, which featured a number of cedar trees and wood piles.
The fire break was a mowed section around the intended burn area, Ryan said after the wind shifted, embers jumped the break and began burning outside of the prescribed area.
Berry said the fire got away from CNPPID crews and the areas the fire expanded into had a high fire load. He said the grass burned to the north of the prescribed area was rather extensive.
The fire was not easy to get to; fire fighters had to drive nearly four miles into the island on rough roads before reaching the area. Some units had to drive three more miles to get on the west side of the fire.
The area being burned was roughly south of the Dogwood State Wildlife Management Area.
On scene, Berry made the decision that the entire fire should be extinguished to gain control of the situation.
Lexington firefighters at first staged on the west side, while Overton units drove over to the east to work on containing the fire, later Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was contacted to provide mutual aid and arrived on scene with three grass rigs, one fire engine, a tanker and nine firefighters, according to Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.
Stehl said their units were employed on the north flank of the fire, where there was a high fire load.
Ryan said at times the fire would be contained, only for it to jump back and begin burning again due to the high fire load. “It took some time to get it under control.”
For around three hours all three departments worked to extinguish the flames and made sure the flames were kept, “in the black,” (the area which was already burned out) Berry said.
Stehl said toward the end of the call, they drove back east due to a plume of black smoke, that turned out to be a number of goose decoys which had caught on fire.
By 6:20 p.m. fire crews had left the scene, but CNPPID employees remained on scene throughout the night to monitor for any hotspots or flare ups which might occur, according to Buettner.