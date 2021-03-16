Three area fire departments help to fight prescribed burn on Jeffrey Island which crossed a fire break

Buettner said, while the fire never left CNPPID property, it did cross a fire break and got into an area it was not intended, which featured a number of cedar trees and wood piles.

The fire break was a mowed section around the intended burn area, Ryan said after the wind shifted, embers jumped the break and began burning outside of the prescribed area.

Berry said the fire got away from CNPPID crews and the areas the fire expanded into had a high fire load. He said the grass burned to the north of the prescribed area was rather extensive.

The fire was not easy to get to; fire fighters had to drive nearly four miles into the island on rough roads before reaching the area. Some units had to drive three more miles to get on the west side of the fire.

The area being burned was roughly south of the Dogwood State Wildlife Management Area.

On scene, Berry made the decision that the entire fire should be extinguished to gain control of the situation.