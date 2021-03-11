Three area fire departments fight prescribed grass fire which got out of control of Jeffrey’s Island

OVERTON — A prescribed grass fire on Jeffrey’s Island got out of control during the afternoon of Thursday, March 11 and three area fire departments were called in to get the flames under control.

At 2:40 p.m., both the Lexington and Overton Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched to Jeffery’s Island, a stretch of land between the north and south channels of the Platte River, southeast of Lexington and southwest of Overton.

The land is owned by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

The smoke column rising up from the island could be seen for several miles around and from multiple communities.

The fire was not easy to get to; fire fighters had to drive nearly four miles into the island on rough roads before reaching the area. The area being burned was roughly south of the Dogwood State Wildlife Management Area.

On scene roughly three miles had been burned as part of the prescribed burn, but the winds from the northeast were pushing the fire to the southwest, into an area full of cedar trees, logs and other dry vegetation.