Three 21 Tavern celebrates grand opening event on World Down Syndrome Day

LEXINGTON — It was no mere coincidence that Three 21 Tavern celebrated their grand opening on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day.

The owners of Three 21 Tavern, Oscar and Sarah De La Torre chose their restaurant’s name as a reference to March 21, known around the world as Down Syndrome Day.

The De La Torres said their daughter, Evelina, has Down syndrome. “She is our world,” Sarah said in a January interview.

They chose the name because they wanted to bring awareness about Down syndrome and those who have it. Sarah said they had often stopped by Teps in the past and Evelina, being a “social butterfly,” would walk right in and enjoy her time there.

The date was chosen because people with Down syndrome have a third copy of the 21st chromosome.

Community members poured into Three 21 Tavern, formerly Teps Bar and Grill, on Monday afternoon to help celebrate the grand opening. The business also officially joined the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Oscar did the honors of cutting the ribbon while Sarah held Evelina, they were joined by their employees, friends and Lexington chamber employees and ambassadors.

Teps Bar and Grill had been owned by Sam and Kris Teply for the past 18 years and they made the decision to sell the restaurant to the De La Torres at the end of 2021.

When asked about why they chose to purchase Teps, Oscar said his family has always been in the restaurant business. His father owned A&D Café before recently selling it to his uncle who owns the Farmers Café.

Ownership was transferred on Dec. 30, 2021 and Three 21 Tavern officially opened for business the next day.

The menu of Three 21 Tavern will still be focused on the classic American bar and grill experience, with burgers, patty melts, sandwiches, (the hot beef sandwich was retained due to its popularity), chicken wings, soup and salad bar and salads.

There is also a selection of appetizers and a children’s menu with the classics.

Dinners served after 5 p.m. include chicken fried steak, ribeye, New York strip, sirloin and salmon filet.

Three 21 Tavern is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., kitchen hours are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. The restaurant is located at 112 E. 5th St, Lexington.