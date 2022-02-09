Third quarter surge lifts S-E-M over Pleasanton in FKC semifinals

MINDEN — The Fort Kearny Conference will have a new girls basketball champion.

After four years of wearing the crown, Pleasanton tasted defeat Thursday night in the tournament semifinals at Minden.

S-E-M, sparked by senior Adi McFarland, reeled off an 11-0 run starting midway through the third quarter to knock off the Bulldogs 40-32.

“We just hit some shots. We got some rebounds we needed to get and hit some shots,” S-E-M coach John Rohde said. “Things just went our way. The ball bounced our way a few times, we got some calls for us and handled the ball and that’s what helped us get through that quarter.”

Pleasanton led 19-18 when Mustang freshman Allie Rohde hit a 3-pointer with 4:16 left in the third quarter.

McFarland, 6-foot senior, followed with a pair of baskets and a free throw. She finished the game with nine points, but all were scored in the third quarter.

“Adi McFarland came through and finally started hitting some for us and we needed that,” John Rohde said. “Even with a broken hand. She’s supposed to be wrapping it every day and she may have surgery on it later, but she wants to play and I’m OK with that.”