Third quarter surge lifts S-E-M over Pleasanton in FKC semifinals

MINDEN — The Fort Kearny Conference will have a new girls basketball champion.
After four years of wearing the crown, Pleasanton tasted defeat Thursday night in the tournament semifinals at Minden.
S-E-M, sparked by senior Adi McFarland, reeled off an 11-0 run starting midway through the third quarter to knock off the Bulldogs 40-32.
“We just hit some shots. We got some rebounds we needed to get and hit some shots,” S-E-M coach John Rohde said. “Things just went our way. The ball bounced our way a few times, we got some calls for us and handled the ball and that’s what helped us get through that quarter.”
Pleasanton led 19-18 when Mustang freshman Allie Rohde hit a 3-pointer with 4:16 left in the third quarter.
McFarland, 6-foot senior, followed with a pair of baskets and a free throw. She finished the game with nine points, but all were scored in the third quarter.
“Adi McFarland came through and finally started hitting some for us and we needed that,” John Rohde said. “Even with a broken hand. She’s supposed to be wrapping it every day and she may have surgery on it later, but she wants to play and I’m OK with that.”
Mikah O’Neill, a 5-11 sophomore, scored the next six points on her way to a team-high 14 points and S-E-M stretched its lead to 30-21.
Three-pointers by the Bulldogs’ Natalie Rasmussen and Jaycee Flood helped cut the lead to two points with nearly two minutes to play.
“Then we turned the ball over three straight possessions,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said. “It is what it is. We’ll learn from it and be better because of it. ... If we’re going to trip, it’s better to do it tonight than in the postseason and we’ll use this for motivation.”
The Mustangs hit 6 of 7 free throws in the last 42 seconds to seal the victory.
Chelsea Fisher led the Bulldogs with 13 points and was the only Pleasanton player in double figures.
“S-E-M’s length gave us some trouble. They were doubling Chelsea in the post and that made it tough to score,” Arensdorf said.
Pleasanton (15-5) had won 11 of its last 12 games, including a 55-47 win over S-E-M.
“They’re still a good team. We could play 10 times and it would be 5-5,” Rohde said. “Chelsea, she makes great plays. She’s always going to have her points we just had to slow her down, box out and get some rebounds we didn’t get last time we played.
S-E-M (14-5) will take on Amherst in Saturday’s championship game at Minden.
The Mustangs defeated Amherst 66-51 on Jan. 27, ending a streak where S-E-M lost five out of six games.
Amherst advanced to the finals with a 57-30 win over Overton in the other semifinal game Thursday night.
Hannah Herrick scored 14 of her game-high 28 points in the first quarter as the Broncos (15-5) set the tone for the night
JoLee Ryan netted 10 points for Overton (13-7). In all, 11 Overton players scored but Ryan was the only one to surpass five points.
Overton will play Pleasanton in the third-place game Saturday at Minden.
In other action:
- Ravenna outscored Wood River in every quarter en route to a 49-34 victory in the semifinals of the LouPlatte Conference Tournament in St. Paul.
Tori Sklenar scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made four steals to lead the Bluejays. Ellie Morgan scored 14 points to lead the Eagles.
- In an FKC consolation game, Wilcox-Hildreth defeated Ansley/Litchfield 38-22. Sarah Jensen had 10 points for the Falcons, Madison Bunger added nine and Claire Ortgiesen had eight.