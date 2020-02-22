LEXINGTON — Third graders from Bryan Elementary got a peak behind the curtain to see how the wheels of local government turned when they visited the Dawson County Courthouse on Wednesday.
Around 60 students split into three groups to tour the main floor of the courthouse where they visited the county surveyor, clerk, election office, treasurer, register of deeds, assessor and county commissioner’s room.
The groups were guided by county commissioners Bill Stewart, Butch Hagan and Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt.
In the surveyor office the students were told how the properties of the county are surveyed and why it is important to know exactly where a property line is.
With election season coming up, at the election office the students were told about how the voting process works, but this isn’t the only responsibility of the county clerk office. The third graders were also told about marriage licenses and why and how they’re filed.
Moving on to the treasurer’s office, the students got to learn about a wonderful fact of life: taxes.
One of the students asked what happened if they didn’t pay their taxes, Lt. Tucker Case with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office simply smiled. The students were encouraged to pay their taxes on time and in full.
The office also handles the motor vehicle licensing and students got to see a number of different license plates which could be ordered, including one for the Huskers, corn, choose life, mountain lions, etc. Several personalized plates were shown to the students also.
In the vault with the records for the Register of Deeds, the students were informed about recording real estate deeds and other land titles. The students seemed surprised by the size of the vault and how many records it contained.
Next door, in the county commissioners room, Hagan explained to a group what happens during the commissioners meeting, how the bills are paid and what the county has to purchase.
The students were shocked the county had to spend $616,000 on two road graders and a loader just for the road department. Maintaining the roads isn’t cheap.
County Assessor John Moore told the students at the assessor office this job was to determine how much things cost, the money from this goes toward a myriad of different things Moore told the students, which included roads, electricity, water systems, etc.
Heading up to the second floor the students got to see the county court room and learn what types of cases are held here. County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman and Victim Witness Advocate Julie Gilg spoke to the students about their role in the criminal justice system.
Heading up at last to the third floor of the courthouse, the students were ushered into the district court room. Clerk of the District Court Becky Boryca explained her role for the court which includes issuing writs, filing court papers, keeping records, processing protection orders, tracking fees.
District Court Judge Jim Doyle then spoke to the students about his responsibilities when hearing cases. One student asked about the robe Doyle was wearing. Doyle explained it was a traditional garment of judges. He said the color was black to signify he is not on anyone’s side and is impartial, and the robe itself denotes who the judge is in the courtroom.
The students were stunned when they learned the district court handled over 700 cases a year. To further the point, Doyle showed the students the 20 different case files he was hearing just on Wednesday.
Finishing the tour, Lt. Case with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office explained the role and responsibilities of the sheriff’s office.
Case motioned to the court room and said this was where his job as a law enforcement officer ends. When there is a violation of the law, the law enforcement officers gather the facts during an investigation, make arrests if necessary, and present that evidence to the court for a judge or jury to make a decision upon these facts, said Case.
