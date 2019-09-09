The 7th Annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon presented by The Home Agency to air LIVE from Elwood, Nebraska on September 26.

Elwood, Neb. – The Team Jack Foundation’s 7th Annual State-wide Radiothon is set for Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 7AM – 6PM and will be streamed over 20 stations state-wide. This year’s event is presented by The Home Agency for the 6th year and will be held in Elwood, NE. Elwood is the home of The Home Agency which has been led by Jim Baldonado since 1986.
“The Home Agency is honored to be the sponsor once again for the annual radiothon and to also power the phone bank. Our team really enjoys this event as we can all come together to help kids fighting brain cancer. We are looking forward to another successful radiothon and hosting it right here in Elwood,” said Jim Baldonado, owner, The Home Agency.
The radiothon which features stories from families affected by child brain cancer as well as interviews with special guests that support the cause such as Dick Vitale, Rex Burkhead, Jovan Dewitt, Kenny Bell, to name a few.
The public is encouraged to tune in on September 26 and call 855-RUN-JACK to donate. Proceeds will benefit the Team Jack Foundation and their mission to fund child brain cancer research. Team Jack and The Home Agency invite everyone to stop by The Home Agency, located at 210 Smith Avenue in Elwood. For anyone who makes an on-site donation, they will receive a FREE lunch! In addition, all donors will be eligible for prizes throughout the day! Multiple stations will be broadcasting live from The Home Agency grounds.
Since 2013, the annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon has raised more than $410,000 for child brain cancer research. For information on participating stations, please visit www.teamjackfoundation.org/Radiothon2019.
About the Team Jack Foundation
The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for pediatric brain cancer. Childhood brain cancer affects nearly 4,600 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $6.5 million for pediatric brain cancer research and has invested in eight research projects nationally. The Foundation is working with world renowned researchers, directly, to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives.
