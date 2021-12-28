The Spray Studio officially opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Spray tanning service has returned to Lexington as the Spray Studio officially opened on Monday, Dec. 27 and cut the ribbon joining the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Beth Roberts said as they obtained the building at 108 W. 6th St., she thought about services that are needed in Lexington that people are driving to other communities to get.

As she thought about her own health and beauty needs, Roberts said spray tanning came to mind. She said it was something that could easily be brought back to Lexington.

The Spray Studio offers a one-booth professional spray tan experience.

Spray tan level sessions range from $18-$22 and add-ons are $7 each. All new clients are required to complete a Client Consent form.

Those clients under 16 years of age will need to have an additional parent signature prior to spray tanning.

To learn more or book an appointment, those interested can search The Spray Studio on Facebook and Instagram. Appointments can be made by phone, 308-217-4025 or made online. Online bookings are available four hours in advance.

The Spray Studio’s normal business hours are: