The Pride of the Minutemen Marching Band descending into Dante’s Inferno for 2021 show

Part three is, “Purgatorio,” which almost sounds like a funeral march Hansen said. It is described as, “contemplative,” by the show’s publisher. Hansen added this movement will be the most difficult.

The last movement is titled, “Escape/Paradiso,” Hansen said this is a much more positive sounding part and features a surprise for those who listen closely to the music.

The show is composed by Randall Standridge.

The band this year numbers 180, slightly down from some years, but the band plans on continuing their successes from the past years. Since 2010, the band has earned only superior awards at all of their marching band competitions they have attended.

There are four drum majors this year, differing from the past where there have been only three. Hansen said responsibilities at band camp can be divided more equally. The directors also hope some backfield marching and playing can be done with this show, requiring a major to be behind the band.

The drum majors are Sarah Ringenberg, Isaac Perez, Angel Perez and Molly Dowling.

Last year, the marching band season was severely curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no competitions held, practices had to be held outside and student safety concerns were at the forefront.