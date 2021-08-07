The Pride of the Minutemen Marching Band descending into Dante’s Inferno for 2021 show

LEXINGTON — The Pride of the Minutemen Marching Band will delve into the underworld in this year’s marching band show, the four movement “Dante.”
The members of the Pride of the Minutemen Marching Band were busy this week at band camp, learning the marching fundamentals, memorizing the music and becoming familiar with their sections.
Lexington High School Band Director Spencer Hansen said on Tuesday, the students were brushing up on their marching fundamentals, as well as starting to look at the second and third movements. He said the directors hope to learn one movement per day.
LHS Band Director Alex Woodside was working with the percussion on Tuesday morning and said the group was working on the second and fourth movement.
The band won’t begin learning the drill of the show until school starts.
Woodside said, “We focus on learning the music of the show and learning the fundamentals of marching during band camp to make the drill learning process smoother during the school year. This also allows us to finalize our drill numbers before sending them to our drill writer.”
Hansen described, “Dante,” as notably thematic and darker than past shows they have performed.
The show is broken down into four movements, part one is the “Prologue,” Hansen said this is the intro and gets off to a dramatic start, featuring a flute solo. Part two is titled, “Inferno,” Hansen described the music in this section as, “driving.”
Part three is, “Purgatorio,” which almost sounds like a funeral march Hansen said. It is described as, “contemplative,” by the show’s publisher. Hansen added this movement will be the most difficult.
The last movement is titled, “Escape/Paradiso,” Hansen said this is a much more positive sounding part and features a surprise for those who listen closely to the music.
The show is composed by Randall Standridge.
The band this year numbers 180, slightly down from some years, but the band plans on continuing their successes from the past years. Since 2010, the band has earned only superior awards at all of their marching band competitions they have attended.
There are four drum majors this year, differing from the past where there have been only three. Hansen said responsibilities at band camp can be divided more equally. The directors also hope some backfield marching and playing can be done with this show, requiring a major to be behind the band.
The drum majors are Sarah Ringenberg, Isaac Perez, Angel Perez and Molly Dowling.
Last year, the marching band season was severely curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no competitions held, practices had to be held outside and student safety concerns were at the forefront.
Despite no competitions in 2020, the marching band still was able to put on a performance for the Lexington community in late October. The town showed its support by packing the stands for the show that evening.
Hansen said this year it is good to return to somewhat of a normal band camp and marching band season, he added he hope it continues throughout the year.
The band will be performing during the halftimes of LHS football games, with the first performance coming on Friday, Sept. 3. During the homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 22 the band will perform before the game.
The Lexington band will take part in three competitions this year, with one change in location from prior years.
Rather than attending the LINKS marching competition in Lincoln, the band will be attending the Elkhorn Sounds of Excellence Marching Invitational on Saturday Oct. 9 at Elkhorn High School.
Hansen said competition at Elkhorn will come in the form of AA bands that are much larger in size and ones Lexington has never competed against; Hansen said Lexington may be the smallest band attending the competition.
Woodside says he views the Elkhorn trip as a growth opportunity for the students, there they will see large bands that consistently perform at a high standard.
The second competition will be the Lincoln Public School Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.
The last competition, the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Competition will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Kearney High School.
Lexington’s show this year is a musical adaptation of Dante’s literary classic, “The Divine Comedy.” The magnum opus was completed in 1320. In the work Dante imagines he is guided through the underworld by the Roman poet Virgil. Dante eventually enters Purgatory and then Paradise.
The work itself was contemplative of human life and death, while at the same time, critical of the Roman Catholic Church. His criticisms were common for the time, the failure of popes and the clergy to live up the requirements of their office.
As the Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band prepares to take the field this year and plumb the depths, prepare to “Requiescat in pace.”