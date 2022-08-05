The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band preparing to conquer ‘Thrones’ 2022 show

LEXINGTON — The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band is entering into court intrigue with their 2022 show, “Thrones.”

The members of the Lexington marching band were busy this week at band camp, learning the marching fundamentals, memorizing the music and becoming familiar with their sections.

Lexington High School Band Director Chad Scharff was working with the drumline during the week and said they were focusing on getting their feet and hands together and solidifying the cadences the drumline will play.

Director Spencer Hansen was working with all of the brass sections, he said by Tuesday they had gotten through the first few movements and were working on the last two. He said much of band camp for the brass is building back up their lip strength after the summer off.

This year there is a new band director at LHS after the departure of Alex and Emily Woodside.

Sarah Ernst was recently hired to fill the position; she played clarinet with the University of Nebraska – Lincoln’s marching band for two years before becoming a drum major for her final year.

“Born in South Korea and adopted by Phil and Sharon Ernst of Columbus when a few months old, Sarah’s passion for music began at age four when she shared piano lessons with her mother,” according to the Omaha Magazine.

“Without urging, Sarah began playing the clarinet in fifth grade and later followed Ryan to play in the Columbus High School marching band. She played in the school’s symphonic band as well. After a couple years, she responded to the urging of a friend to try out for the position of drum major of the high school band and did that for two years,” the Omaha Magazine stated.

When asked about why she wanted to teach in Lexington, Ernst said she wanted to teach the middle and high school band grade levels. She said she hopes “to bring as much as I can,” to not only the woodwind section but the LHS marching band as a whole.

Ernst was working with the woodwinds on Tuesday, focusing on the dynamic contrast in one part of the show.

The marching band will be performing “Thrones,” this year, a four movement show visually and musically inspired by “Game of Thrones,” the HBO epic, based on the novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” written by George R.R. Martin.

The show was composed by Michael Pote and features an innovative percussion book designed by David Reeves, it also features “Funeral Music for Queen Mary” and “When I am Laid in Earth” by Purcell in different movements.

Scharff said the first movement will feature the introduction of the Queen, who will be a chosen member of the color guard.

The second movement is percussive and aggressive, meant to symbolize conflict or battle, according to the show notes. The third movement is slower and will feature a flute solo and likely be a moment for a color guard feature, Scharff said.

The last movement has a sweeping and triumphant sound to close out the show.

When asked about the new field turf being currently installed at Ray Ehlers Stadium, Scharff said they will be practicing on it every day. All of the marching competitions Lexington attends take place on turf fields, so getting use to marching on them will be beneficial for future shows.

The band this year will number around 185; Scharff said they will have the final numbers by the time school starts. He added that the band will start learning their drill after school starts, the final number of band members is needed for the drill to be created.

Like last year, there are four drum majors, so the responsibilities at band camp and during the marching season can be divided more evenly. The drum majors this year are Katherine Martinez, Alondra Arreola, Molly Dowling and Tucker Knuss.

The band will be performing during the halftimes of LHS football games, with the first performance coming on Friday, Sept. 9. During the homecoming game against Scottsbluff on Friday, Oct. 21, they will perform before the game.

Scharff also noted the Lexington Middle School band will be marching in the Harvest of Harmony parade in Grand Island on Oct. 1.

The Lexington band will take part in three competitions this year.

Like last year, the band will take part in the Elkhorn Sounds of Excellence Marching Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Elkhorn High School. The directors noted last year the competition at Elkhorn will come in the form of AA bands that are much larger in size.

Lexington may be the smallest band attending the competition, but they left their mark last year, earning a superior rating.

The second competition will be the Lincoln Public School Marching Band Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.

The last competition, the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Competition will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the University of Nebraska – Kearney.