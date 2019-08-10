The Henri announces artist of the month for August

COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its Artist of the Month for August and the first part of September 2019. This month’s artist is Jan Anderson. Her work will be on display at the museum and available for viewing and purchase. She is a well-known area artist whose paintings are much sought after. A reception will take place at the museum today, Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m. to honor her.
Jan Anderson graduated from Wilsonville High School in Wilsonville, Nebraska in 1968. She moved to Cozad, Nebraska in 1977 and obtained a realtor license in 1979. During her career she has worked at the local newspaper as a copy editor, as a crop insurance actuary, an insurance agent and customer service representative. Jan retired in 2014 and is married to Bob Anderson and has several children including Steph Anderson, Brandy and wife Christie, Becky and husband Scott Ladwig, and granddaughters, Samantha and McKenna Ladwig.
A talented local artist, Jan is a member of the Cozad Art Club and works in a variety of mediums. There will be about thirty of her works on display. She is also on the board of directors of the Robert Henri Museum and chairman of its Art Committee.
The Artist of the Month program, in its eighteenth year, has displayed the work of more than fifty artists at the museum. The program was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than one thousand students over his long career including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin.
Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2020 program. The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than thirty years. The site is now listed on the United States Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places and has more Henri paintings and sketches on display than any other museum or gallery. The museum complex is located at 218 East 8th Street in Cozad and is open from May 1 to September 30 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org.
