The Heartland Military Museum features display of WWII aircraft carrier, USS Lexington, sunk 79 years ago today

Admiral Chester Nimitz, commander of the Pacific fleet, had known since April a major offensive was in the making and he was to prepare a surprise for the Japanese.

The carriers Lexington and Yorktown were ordered to the South Pacific to thwart the Japanese attack. The Japanese assumed all but one of the U.S. carriers were still in the central Pacific and did not expect their arrival until “Operation Mo” was already underway.

Arriving in the South Pacific, the Lexington crew found the conditions below deck stifling, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in the day and never falling below 90 at night.

Sailors who complained about the conditions were invited to the engine room, in the bowels of the ship, by the engineers. After experiencing 110-130 degrees, the upper decks felt mild by contrast.

After a punitive air raid against a Japanese base was conducted by the Americans on May 4, the Japanese carriers were tipped off to the presence of American carriers in the area and they sailed into the Coral Sea hoping to find them.

The coming battle would be the first in history where neither side’s ships directly sited; nor fired upon one another. It would also be one of the most complex and confusing battles in naval history.