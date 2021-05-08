The Heartland Military Museum features display of WWII aircraft carrier, USS Lexington, sunk 79 years ago today

Editor’s Note: This article was written in part using information from “Pacific Crucible” by Ian Toll.
LEXINGTON — A display at the Heartland Military Museum in Lexington commemorates the aircraft carrier, USS Lexington, that was sunk during the Battle of the Coral Sea on May 8, 1942, 79 years ago today.
The display was created by William M. Dye, who served onboard the USS Lexington during the Battle of the Coral and was the 46th President of the Minutemen Club, a group of survivors from the ship who continued to meet after the war.
The display was created specifically for the Heartland Military Museum.
The USS Lexington, CV-2 and nicknamed “Lady Lex” was first laid down as a battle cruiser but after the Washington Naval Treaty, she was reauthorized as an aircraft carrier. She was the fourth ship in the U.S. Navy to be named after the 1775 Battle of Lexington during the Revolutionary War.
Lexington, by World War II, was one of the oldest and largest aircraft carriers in the world. Her 36,000 ton displacement dwarfed the other carriers in the navy; she was 70 feet longer with a smaller island, leaving a sweeping flight deck the size of a parade ground. She could carry up to 69 aircraft at a time.
While most seaborne superstitions were a thing of the past, some sailors held idiosyncratic views about the vessels they served on, Lexington was held especially dear by those who served on her.
“The Lexington was a ‘good ship’ as was said in the navy,” recalled a sailor quoted by author Ian Toll, “while her sister ship Saratoga was not, for unknown reasons.”
By the 1940s, the Lexington had been assigned to the Pacific fleet, with her home anchorage at Pearl Harbor. Luckily, the ship and the other aircraft carriers were not in port at the time of the Japanese attack. The carriers would prove vital in the coming months of the Pacific War.
By 1942, Japan had conquered a large swath of islands reaching down through the Southern Pacific. In an effort to isolate Australia from the United States, the Japanese planned to invade Port Moresby in southern Papua New Guinea. They would take the port and use it as a launching point against Australia.
The Japanese plan was called “Operation Mo” and as was typical of the Japanese plans, it was overly complicated and required precise timing from five separate groups of ships.
Taking part in the operation would be two of the main Japanese fleet carriers, Shokaku and Zuikaku, the light carrier Shoho and multiple other surface ships.
Unknown to the Japanese, American codebreakers had been able to decipher parts of the Japanese communications and became convinced the Japanese planned to attack in early May with Port Moresby as a possible target.
Admiral Chester Nimitz, commander of the Pacific fleet, had known since April a major offensive was in the making and he was to prepare a surprise for the Japanese.
The carriers Lexington and Yorktown were ordered to the South Pacific to thwart the Japanese attack. The Japanese assumed all but one of the U.S. carriers were still in the central Pacific and did not expect their arrival until “Operation Mo” was already underway.
Arriving in the South Pacific, the Lexington crew found the conditions below deck stifling, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in the day and never falling below 90 at night.
Sailors who complained about the conditions were invited to the engine room, in the bowels of the ship, by the engineers. After experiencing 110-130 degrees, the upper decks felt mild by contrast.
After a punitive air raid against a Japanese base was conducted by the Americans on May 4, the Japanese carriers were tipped off to the presence of American carriers in the area and they sailed into the Coral Sea hoping to find them.
The coming battle would be the first in history where neither side’s ships directly sited; nor fired upon one another. It would also be one of the most complex and confusing battles in naval history.
It was known by both sides that the aircraft carrier was a hit-and-run weapon. The ships themselves were extremely vulnerable, but could inflict heavy damage on an enemy from long range, if they could find and strike first.
“If they can’t find you they can’t hit you,” author Ian Toll quotes Lexington’s captain Frederick Sherman, “The carrier is a weapon that can dash in, hit hard and disappear.”
For several days both side’s carriers groped around the Coral Sea for each other in vain.
“For most of the five-day battle, the American forces fumbled in confusion and were saved by the fact that the Japanese forces were equally bewildered,” Ian Toll writes.
One commander called the whole affair a “deadly game of blind man’s bluff.”
By May 5, the American task force was heading west, thinking the Japanese forces would pass through a Jomard Passage on their way to the invasion point. In fact, the two Japanese carriers were to the north and in striking distance on the American’s exposed flank.
The next day, the Japanese steamed south, but did not find the Americans.
The Japanese commander decided not to rush things and would launch a comprehensive search the following day. This would prove to be a massive blunder; the Japanese had actually closed within 70 miles of the American carriers, practically nose to nose in the vast blue waters of the Pacific.
If the Japanese had launched an attack during the afternoon of May 6, they would have found the American task force refueling and likely would have sunk both the Lexington and Yorktown.
May 7 would go down as a day of missed opportunities for both sides.
At 7:22 a.m., a Japanese scout plane searching to the south, reported sighting a single carrier and cruiser and a second plane confirmed the sighting. The Japanese commander ordered a massive strike of 78 planes at 8:15 a.m.
Minutes later, a new report of carriers 150 miles to the Japanese west came in; could the American carriers be in so many places at once? Astoundingly, the original and follow up sightings made the same mistake in misidentifying the ships, they had not found a carrier, but an oiler ship and her escort, the wrong target.
Unfortunately, there were no better targets in the area and the full weight of the Japanese attack fell on these two ships, both would be sunk with a heavy loss of life.
Ironically, the Americans were making the same mistake as the Japanese.
A strike was launched at 9:26 a.m. to the west due to sighting of two Japanese carriers and four cruisers. Later, the pilot who made the sighting landed back on the Yorktown and was questioned by the American commander about the sighting of the carriers.
It was revealed the pilot had made a mistake when sending the coded message; he had never sighted any aircraft carriers, only cruisers and destroyers.
At this news, the commander exclaimed, “Young man do you know what you have done? You have just cost the United States two carriers!”
The American strike against the phantom carriers caught a lucky break when a report at 10:22 a.m. revealed the presence of the light carrier Shoho, covering the main body of the invasion fleet.
The American strike force of 50 planes fell on the Shoho and everyone wanting to sink a carrier.
She took two bomb and five torpedo hits that crippled her. Though she was only a light carrier and not one of the main Japanese fleet carriers, Shoho was still the first major Japanese ship destroyed by the Americans.
“Scratch one flattop!” was soon to become a famous message radioed back to the Lexington and Yorktown. For anyone paying attention, it was clear carrier aircraft could devastate a ship and carriers were particularly vulnerable.
By late afternoon on May 7, Japanese opted for boldness and launched a risky attack near dusk. However, the Japanese planes missed the carriers and dropped their bombs into the sea after a fruitless search and began their return journey.
In one of the more bizarre events in the war, some Japanese planes mistook the Lexington and Yorktown for their own carriers and attempted to land. Needless to say they quickly flew for cover when they were shot at by anti-aircraft fire.
May 8 was the day of the main battle; the Americans had spotted the Japanese carriers to their north 175 miles away.
At 9:25 a.m. a force of over 70 American planes were launched for a strike. Around the same time, the Japanese had spotted the Americans and launched their own strike of planes nearly simultaneously; the air groups even passed each other en-route to their targets.
The Americans arrived first and spotted the two Japanese carriers, however Zuikaku was able to slip away to the south under cloud cover, leaving the Shokaku as the sole target.
The Shokaku was hit by one bomb near the bow and then a damaged plane piloted by John Powers, dove below 1,000 feet as he sacrificed his life for a sure hit. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
The aircraft from Lexington arrived half an hour later and scored an additional hit. The Shokaku, though heavily damaged, was in no threat of sinking. However, it had to leave the area and would not play a part in the rest of the battle.
At 10:55 a.m., the American carriers detected the Japanese strike force on radar, Lexington was the most northern carrier and closer to the Japanese formation, 14 torpedo planes and 19 dive bombers targeted her. The Lexington’s anti-aircraft gunners put up a ferocious defense that left an impression on the Japanese flyers.
“We ran into a virtual wall of anti-aircraft fire,” the Japanese leader of the strike said, “It seemed impossible we could survive our bombing and torpedo runs through such incredible defense.”
The Lexington maneuvered as well as she could to avoid any hits, at one point she moved deftly to let a pair of torpedoes pass on both sides. However, at 11:20 a.m. her luck ran out when two torpedoes hit in quick succession on her port side.
“Their wicked noses looked to be like death incarnate,” one Lexington sailor later recalled, “I have the illusion they were alive and breaking water to peek at us, only to dive again after having made sure of their courses.”
When they struck, their explosions were muffled but the whole ship shuddered with enough force to throw men off of their feet. The first blast ruptured an aviation gas tank, that caused a secondary explosion and the second hit severed the water main, cutting off water to the fire hoses.
Dive bombers were able to score three hits; one of the hits killed an entire gun crew at their post. The entire attack had lasted only 12 minutes.
At first, damage control teams seemed to have things in hand, the engines were still in working order and despite the torpedo hits she could still maintain 25 knots. However, the hit to her aviation tank was still insidiously leaking vapors into the ship and the smell was unmistakable to the crew.
At 12:47 p.m., a huge explosion rocked the ship and an inferno began to rage below decks, along a 300 foot length of corridor, doors had been ripped from their hinges. Firefighting crews had to descend into a hellish world of thick black smoke, as well as, cherry red and white flames.
The Lexington had now entered a vicious spiral that would end in her loss; due to the damage to the interior doors, the crews could no longer seal off critical areas. Water mains were cracked or ruptured and water pressure began to fail entirely. From the bridge the captain could see the forward elevator begin to glow red-orange from the flames flickering below.
At 2:42 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. there were a second and third internal explosion and it was clear the fires were unmanageable. By 4 p.m., in order to save the crew working below decks, the engines were ordered to be shut down and the whole crew to evacuate to the flight deck.
At 5:07 p.m. the order to abandon ship was given and men began climbing over the sides. It was an oddly leisurely evacuation with no one rushing; a tub of ice cream was even liberated from below decks and served in paper cups. The loyal destroyer escorts following along began to pick up survivors out of the sea.
Leaving the ship was painful for Captain Sherman who called it, “the hardest thing I have ever done.”
In order to prevent her from becoming a prize of war, the Lexington was ordered to be scuttled. A spread of eight torpedoes were fired into the side of the burning carrier. Sherman recalled, “The stricken vessel started getting deeper in the water, slowly going down, as if she too were reluctant to give up the fight.”
Lexington finally disappeared below the waves in a cloud of hissing steam at 7:52 p.m., moments later a tremendous under water explosion was heard for miles around.
“It was Lady Lex’s last defiant roar,” Ian Toll wrote.
Of the crew of 2,735, 216 men had been killed on the Lexington and many shared their grave with the ship at the bottom of the Coral Sea.
The Battle of the Coral Sea is often regarded as a tactical victory for Japan because they sank more ship tonnage than the Americans, but the strategic victory went to the United States because the Japanese gave up on Operation Mo. The battle marked the first time that a Japanese invasion force was turned back without achieving its objective.
The wreckage of the USS Lexington was discovered on March 4, 2018 at a depth of more than 3,000 feet, 500 miles off the coast of Queensland, Australia.
The Heartland Military Museum display about the ship contains more facts about the battle, including a casualty list of all the men who were killed serving on the Lexington. The museum is open from Monday-Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays, 1 a.m. – 5 p.m.