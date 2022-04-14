The Get Rooted in Lexington Tree Recovery Campaign will Plant and Distribute Trees to City Organizations Affected by Emerald Ash Borer

LEXINGTON — The Arbor Day Foundation’s Lexington, Nebraska, Tree Recovery Campaign — a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and Peter Kiewit Foundation, will plant and distribute more than 60 trees in Lexington starting on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., at The Optimist Recreation Complex, 13th & Airport Road, Lexington, Neb. Local partners/tree recipients are Lexington Parks, Schools, Cemeteries, Museum and Housing Authority. These new trees will be free of charge and help to replace trees damaged and destroyed by Emerald Ash Borer.

“The people of Nebraska have suffered great personal and physical loss,” said Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president. “By replanting, we strive to bring healing and hope to the people and the communities in which they live, as well as help return the beauty and the value trees bring back to their properties.”

“When Emerald Ash Borer invades a community, historically all the community’s ash trees die within a few years,” said Assistant City Manager and Tree Board Liaison Dennis Burnside. The insect has been positively identified less than 50 miles away which, experts say, means Emerald Ash Borer is on our doorstep. “With help from the Arbor Day Foundation and other partners, we’re getting a start on planting new trees and growing the next canopy to replace the certain loss of ash trees,” Burnside added.

The Lexington Tree Board conducted a tree inventory in 2021, which listed more than 550 ash trees in public spaces, which includes parks, cemeteries, schools, and other publicly held land, plus residential street trees. Not counting the street trees, there are about 150 ash trees on public land. The Arbor Grant will cover replacement for almost half – about 65 trees. These will be distributed to local partners on April 27.

“The grant requires recipients receive tree planting training,” said Burnside. Training will be given at the event, by members of the Lexington Tree Board and Parks staff. Although no homeowners are eligible in this round, all are welcome to attend the free training, which should last 10-15 minutes.

There will be a drawing for one free tree for one lucky homeowners who attends. Light refreshments will be served at the event.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery Program, a national program underwritten by FedEx and Foundation members, aims to replace trees in communities affected by natural disasters throughout the United States. The program has held more than 1050 events, distributing more than 5.3 million trees since its inception.

To donate to the recovery efforts supported by this campaign or others across the country please visit arborday.org/recovery.

About the Arbor Day Foundation: Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Their vision is to help others understand and use trees as a solution to many of the global issues we face today, including air quality, water quality, climate change, deforestation, poverty and hunger. As one of the world's largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.