The Eagles were caged by the Elm Creek Buffaloes

OVERTON — Overton hosted the Elm Creek Buffaloes on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elm Creek came to the turf undefeated.

The Eagles looked to have a tough game against the Buffaloes as they were out seven players, including their quarterback.

Overton had the ball first and was shut out in three.

The Buffaloes took over and on their first possession they punched in a touchdown.

In the first quarter, Elm Creek scored 36 points as Overton was held out of the end zone.

The Eagles came out in the second quarter and were able to hold off the Buffaloes from scoring.

The score at halftime was 36 to zero, Elm Creek.

Overton finally saw the end zone in the third quarter. The point after was no good.

The Buffaloes came out and scored another touchdown in the third.

In the fourth quarter, the Eagles scored a touchdown and tacked on two more points after a two-point conversion. The Buffaloes followed suit and put up eight more points.

The final score with the Overton loss was 14 to 50.

Overton moves to one and five on the season.

The Eagles host Ansley-Litchfield on Friday, Oct. 7.