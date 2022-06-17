‘The community cannot afford the loss’ City of Lexington to purchase the Avamere assisted living facility

LEXINGTON — In a reversal of fortune for the residents and staff of Avamere at Lexington, the City of Lexington has made the decision to acquire the facility after its closure was announced earlier this month.

Avamere announced on June 1 that it would be ceasing operations at the senior assisted living facility and that the community would be permanently closed by July 31.

Avamere at Lexington consists of 23 independent living suites and 52 assisted living suites.

Avamere at Lexington has been in the community since 2018 after it took over ownership of the facility from Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Brookdale was formerly Park Avenue Estates. The building itself was constructed in 1994, according to the Dawson County GIS site.

“This closing will impact the community by displacing the senior residents currently living in the facility and eliminating approximately 40 jobs,” City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said in a press release.

“Following extensive review of the difficult situation, the City of Lexington has made the decision to acquire the property from the current owner, United Partners, LLC, of Roswell, N.M., no later than Aug. 1, 2022, as an intermediate measure in the best interest of the community,” according to the city’s press release.

“The City intends to lease the facility to a local non-profit corporation that will be formed to operate a senior assisted living community beginning Aug. 1, 2022. This structure will allow the facility to become self-sustainable moving forward, with local input, local care, and local control,” according to the press release.

“Current residents will have the ability to remain living in the facility, existing local management and staff will be retained, and new residents will be welcomed. The Lexington community cannot afford the loss of senior care and senior housing availability,” per the release.

Questions may be directed to Joe Pepplitsch, City Manager, at 308-324-2341.

A message for Executive Director Maria Barajas was left regarding the purchase but was not returned by press time.

After Avamere’s announcement, Kirsten Faessler Chief Operating Officer at Lexington Regional Health Center stated, “The closure of Avamere exacerbates an already critical situation around having a safe place that delivers high quality care for our community residents when/if the time comes that they need this level of assistance.”

Faessler said LRHC, “currently has an extremely difficult time in finding a facility that is able to take our patients from the hospital setting, when they need to transition from their home to a new living facility, that provides additional services and care for them. The loss of Avamere to our community would be detrimental.”

Faessler represented both a resident at Avamere and as the COO of LRHC when she attended a meeting called by Avamere to notify residents and their families, or representatives of the situation.

“It was a shock to hear corporate staff from Avamere state that the city and the hospital were made aware of the situation and were unconcerned. That statement is false.”

Pepplitsch said, “Avamere, being an operating company subleasing the facility, falsely indicated that there had been conversations with the City of Lexington and Lexington Regional Health Center about its decision to cease operations and potential community options to keep the facility open.”

Lexington Mayor John Fagot said the City of Lexington had not been made aware of the situation prior to June 3 and no information had been shared with city staff from Avamere.

Avamere corporate staff was asked if they had notified the City of Lexington or LRHC about the closure, prior to June 1. Thomas Cloutier Chief Marketing Officer, Arete Living said corporate staff was notified by ownership of the closure of the community.

When asked why the decision to close the Lexington Avamere location was made, Cloutier referred to their earlier statement and said they do not have anything to add at this time.