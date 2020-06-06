The “59th Mission,” of Kuroki took on racism and discrimination after the end of World War II

Editor’s note: This is the last of a five part series on Ben Kuroki and the story of his service during World War II and his efforts to overcome racism and discrimination.
Kuroki’s 59th Mission
After Ben Kuroki was discharged on February 10, 1946 at Ft. Dix, New Jersey, he continued what he called his “59th mission,” staging a one-man nationwide speaking tour to various organizations and schools, according to the Most Honorable Son documentary.
Returning to the United States after the war, Kuroki was able to participate in a 1946 nationwide radio broadcast.
“I’ve got one more mission to go. There is still the fight against prejudice and race hatred, I call it my 59th mission,” Kuroki said in the broadcast.
In an address on Oct. 29, 1946 at the New York Herald Tribune Forum on Current Affairs, Kuroki said “Not only did I go to war to fight the fascist ideas of Germany and Japan but also to fight against a few Americans who fail to understand the principles of freedom and equality upon which this country was founded.”
The speech attracted attention and was reprinted in the January 1946 issue of Reader’s Digest.
Kuroki was to go on a nationwide speaking tour to various organizations and schools. The tour was largely financed by his savings during his time in the military and some of the proceeds from a book written about him, “Boy from Nebraska: The Story of Ben Kuroki,” which was written by Ralph Martin.
The introduction to the biography was written by Bill Mauldin, the man who created the famous cartoon infantrymen Willie and Joe.
Mauldin wrote, “It is the story of a little guy who went through the war, made his buddies proud to wear the same uniform he did, and who will make you proud to be his countryman.”
He also received help from the Pearl S. Buck East West Association, which was founded in 1942 to improve cultural exchanged and understanding between Asian countries and the United States, according to the documentary.
While he was lecturing in Idaho, Kuroki met his future wife, Shige Tanabe and they were married on Aug. 9, 1946, according to the documentary.
After using up the savings he had put aside for his 59th mission, Kuroki attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism, according to his obituary.
He became the owner of the York Republican which was published in Nebraska from 1950-1952. Several other newspapers helped him to publish his first 40-page edition which he called, “Operation Democracy.”
In a Time article from 1950, when asked about his journalistic venture, Kuroki said, “This couldn’t happen in any other country.”
Unfortunately, Kuroki’s operation was damaged by one of the worst floods in York history.
From January, 1952 to November 1954, Kuroki served as the daily editor of the Daily Bulletin in Blackfoot, Idaho and also served as a reporter for the North Platte Telegraph.
He then moved to Michigan and for 10 years he took over the operation of the weekly Williamstown Enterprise, where he earned, “best editorial,” award from the Michigan Press Association, according to the documentary.
Kuroki made his final move to California and from 1965 to 1984 he worked for the Star-Free Press in Ventura, Calif. He became its first Sunday editor and news editor before his retirement.
In the late 1900’s, Kuroki received attention for his service as a Japanese-American who had served during World War II.
In a New York Times editorial from Dec. 7, 1991, called, “Hidden Hero’s,” it told of how, ““Gen. George Marshall asked to meet him; so did Generals Bradley, Spaatz, Wainwright and Jimmy Doolittle.”
Sixty years almost to the day after the Japanese government surrendered to end World War II, Kuroki received the U.S. Army Distinguished Service Medal, according to the documentary.
After the ceremony, Kuroki said, “"Receiving this Medal so many decades after the fact is truly incredible. I had to fight like hell to fight for my country, and now I feel completely vindicated."
In 2007, Kuroki’s life was the subject of the documentary, “The Most Honorable Son,” which detailed his life and service in the military. When it first aired in Lincoln, it was attended by 600 people with standing room only.
Kuroki made four trips to Washington, D.C., including two to the White House, in the waning years of his life to be honored for his service, according to an Omaha World Herald article.
Kuroki died in hospice care in Camarillo, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2015, he was 98-years-old.
During his time in the service, Kuroki had overcome deeply rooted racism for the right to serve the country he loved during the war. Despite his accomplishments, Kuroki remained humble, it was said many of his co-workers didn’t know of his remarkable service history.
Kuroki showed heroism and courage, not just in the face of the enemy, but also to the prejudice and discrimination which would have prevented him from serving.
His friend, Joe Duran said, ““He was definitely an authentic American hero.”
