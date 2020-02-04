100th Meridian welcomes their first baby of 2020, the new decade

Charlotte Arvilla Adkisson was born on Jan. 9 at 7:36 p.m. at Cozad Community Hospital to Haley and Bradley Adkisson of Cozad. Charlotte weighed 7 pounds 11 oz and was 20 inches long. She has two sisters, Rae, age seven and Cora age four. Maternal grandparents are Jen and Tony Evans of North Platte and paternal grandparents and Doug and Ellen Adkission of Cozad.
Charlotte was delivered by Dr. Stephen Nemeth.
