Amber Gonzalez of McCook named Elwood Rodeo Queen
ELWOOD — the 45th Annual Elwood Rodeo took place Thursday and Friday as part of the Gosper County Fair. Featured events included bareback bronco riding, steer wrestling, breakaway roping, saddle broncos, calf roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
The rodeo kicked off with the crowning of the 2018 Elwood Rodeo Queen. There were three contestants this year, said Jennifer Kohl, Elwood Rodeo Club queen contestant chair. Amber Gonzalez of McCook was named this year’s Elwood Rodeo Queen. Kohl said that Gonzalez was the speech and horsemanship winner. Judges are made up of residents and past contestants. Rodeo queens must attend at least three rodeos throughout the year and attend Elwood’s Old Fashioned Christmas.
“Contestant numbers were up this year, we were pleased with that,” said Elwood Rodeo Club President Andy Nation of the rodeo. “We had good performances both nights from the contestants.”
Nation said that gate numbers were down slightly due to the transition in days for the rodeo. “We changed from a Friday and Saturday schedule to a Thursday and Friday schedule,” Nation said. “We also dodged rain storms both nights, so that might have scared some people off.” Severe weather blew through the area both nights, but did not postpone rodeo actives. Nation said that with all the moving parts a rodeo has, it cannot be delayed very long.
The Elwood Rodeo Club and its committee of 15 active members were responsible for ensuring the rodeo ran smoothly. “We are responsible for general arena upkeep, fencing off parking and getting along with the rest of the fair in general,” Nation said. “We also worked with the stock contractor, Phillips Rodeo Company, to make sure everything was in place.”
The rodeo club committee was also supported by an equal number of volunteers who helped out in the arena, at the gate and in the concession stand, said Nation. The Elwood Rodeo Club said, “The members alone cannot host the rodeo and do rely on many people from the area to donate their time to take tickets, work in the concession stand and help with the stock, our hats off to all who have helped make the Elwood Rodeo the success it has been for the past 45 years.”
“It’s always a relief when it is all said and done,” said Nation. “But we couldn’t have asked for better performances each night from our contestants.”
Nation thanked everyone who attended this year’s rodeo. “We count on public attendance to keep hosting these rodeos,” he said. “I encourage everyone to come out next year.”
