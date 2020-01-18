LEXINGTON — Not many other schools have the band playing pep rally songs to start off something celebrating academics. Yet the Academic Pep Rally held twice a year at Lexington High School is a special occasion, the product of student academic success and support from the community.
After the band finished the school fight song, Principal Kyle Hoehner welcomed the high school student body to the 17th time the Academic Pep Rally was held and said this event was in its ninth year.
The Destination Graduation program and the Academic Pep Rally’s owe their existence in large part to the Lexington Community Foundation and Hoehner made sure to thank Executive Director Jackie Berke and the LCF board for their support of student success.
“It’s a team effort,” Hoehner said.
The pep rally featured a game of classic concentration, which pitted representatives of the four different grade levels against one another to uncover a message on the screen by answering school district related questions to reveal parts of the message.
Competition was in the air quickly, nothing like inter class rivalries.
Breaks were taken between the competition to hand out awards and recognition for student achievement.
Over half of the students in LHS take part in some extracurricular activity, Dean of Students Jeff Rowan said out of the 935 students, 478 are involved in an activity. “Those who are involved in extra and co-curricular activities perform better academically in school and have better attendance than those who do not participate,” said Rowan.
The Academic All-State Recipients were announced by Activities Director Phil Truax
Girls Cross Country: Janet Aguado, Jessica Virgilio
Boys Cross Country: Cyrus Rhea
Football: John Howard, Dylan Richman
Girls Golf: Maritza Calmo, Zoey Salem
Play Production: Alfredo Con, Celia Wightman
Softball: Madison Sutton, Addison Sunday
Boys Tennis: Damian Salinas, Eli Young
Volleyball: Liah Haines, Cordelia Harbison
Unified Bowling: Taya Berry, Ethan Mins
Another indicator of academic success is regular attendance. There were 117 students who had perfect attendance during the first semester of school, said LHS teacher Anita Bachmann.
Good attendance can lead to higher grades and there were 250 students who had a grade report of only A’s and B’s, explained teacher Peg Fisher, they had no C’s, D’s or F’s at all.
Beyond this there were students who didn’t even have an B’s on a grade report. There were 67 All A students who were recognized by teacher Robb Koerting.
An even loftier goal was to have All A’s during every single grade check during the first semester, Amber Burson said 32 students had accomplished this difficult task.
Adding to this, LHS has an award called the Triple Threat, which is awarded to students who have three accomplishments, all A’s and B’s, perfect attendance and were involved in at least one extracurricular activity. Teacher Elizabeth Joekel said there were 40 students at LHS who had achieved this award.
Daniel Arias explained the Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Latino American Commission. This year the contest was open to more student grades than just sophomores.
Across the whole state students turned in their essays and Vin Sanchez from Lexington received third place overall.
Arias also explained Mock Trial Competition and how it allows for students to get engaged in the judicial system and to understand how it works. A little Matlock or Perry Mason acting comes with mock trial as well, which can help students who want to learn how to perform.
Instructional Coach Eric Bell introduced those students with high MAPs scores and the 90+ Club. There were five seniors who for five different seasons all scored in the 90 plus area. There were also students with unique achievements in MAP testing.
Liah Haines had one of the top ten all time reading scores at LHS and Thomas Hakonson had the all-time highest MAP score award in reading.
The game of concentration between the grade levels unfolded throughout the awards.
Questions ranged from, “Can you name all four administrators at Lexington High School.”
“How many state championships does Lexington have,” The juniors got this one right, saying 32.
“Which elementary school is named after a famous business man?” Answer was Morton.
“Name four countries from which Lexington students hail from,” Note for future geography lessons, Texas is not a country, as one student thought.
“Which school building in Lexington is over 100 years old?” Answer was the Lexington Middle School.
“What was Lexington called before it got a name change?” One student flat couldn’t answer; the upper classman got it right, Plum Creek.
In the end enough of the message was revealed and the freshman class, in an upset, guessed the message right. “Your prize is bowling and a movie on Wednesday afternoon.”
The next academic pep rally will be held in the second semester during the spring.
