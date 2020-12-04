Testing shortfalls disrupt daily reporting, long term trend still points to rising cases in Lexington urban area

LEXINGTON — Even as data delays and testing shortfalls have disrupted daily reporting, Two Rivers Public Health Department’s long term trends still point to rising case counts across all of their urban areas, including Lexington.
“There has been widespread data discontinuity across the country due to Thanksgiving week. Fewer testing sites were open last week, lab work was likely slower, and hospitalizations and deaths may not have been reported with immediate urgency,” according to the latest Two Rivers weekly report.
“This may have resulted in lower testing and reporting within the system. Typically, this discrepancy corrects itself over the next few weeks as unmet testing demand is fulfilled and the reporting catches up with daily counts,” the report continued.
Worryingly, daily death counts have risen, even as incident cases among those 60 years or older have increased. Half of the deaths in the Two Rivers district have occurred in the past six weeks, according to the report.
On the hospital side, there appears to be a slightly improved ICU availability and COVID-19 related medical and surgical bed used across the region, compared to past weeks, the report stated.
The risk dial for the region was increased an inch farther into the red on Thursday, Dec. 3. Two Rivers cites the increase in deaths, and proportion of persons aged 50-64, as well as 65 and over has risen compared to the last two weeks.
Case counts were down, due to the decreased access to testing and Two Rivers expects to see an increase in cases as testing ramps back up. There may be an additional increase due to the holiday travel and gathering.
It’s likely the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays will have the same effect on testing and case counts as 2020 comes to a close.
Residents are advised to exercise utmost caution and adhere to strict preventive measures, social distancing, correct and consistent masking, at all times to protect themselves and others, Two Rivers states.
