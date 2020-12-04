Testing shortfalls disrupt daily reporting, long term trend still points to rising cases in Lexington urban area

LEXINGTON — Even as data delays and testing shortfalls have disrupted daily reporting, Two Rivers Public Health Department’s long term trends still point to rising case counts across all of their urban areas, including Lexington.

“There has been widespread data discontinuity across the country due to Thanksgiving week. Fewer testing sites were open last week, lab work was likely slower, and hospitalizations and deaths may not have been reported with immediate urgency,” according to the latest Two Rivers weekly report.

“This may have resulted in lower testing and reporting within the system. Typically, this discrepancy corrects itself over the next few weeks as unmet testing demand is fulfilled and the reporting catches up with daily counts,” the report continued.

Worryingly, daily death counts have risen, even as incident cases among those 60 years or older have increased. Half of the deaths in the Two Rivers district have occurred in the past six weeks, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the hospital side, there appears to be a slightly improved ICU availability and COVID-19 related medical and surgical bed used across the region, compared to past weeks, the report stated.