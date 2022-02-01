Testing picks up as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Two Rivers health district

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has seen an uptick in testing at their site in Kearney as COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the health district.
Two Rivers is doing 100 tests a day, two mornings a week at its site at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Tests are up 40 percent in January, Two Rivers stated.
Last week, tests are confirming about 157 new cases of COVID a day, with the most in ages 20-40, but the positivity rate has dropped from 37 percent last week to 31 percent this week, according to Two Rivers.
Per the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard, over the past two weeks there have been 223 cases in Dawson County and 21 in Gosper County.
The district’s daily case rate is 156 per 100,000 residents.
To date there has been 4,930 and 341 cases in Dawson and Gosper counties, respectively.
Currently, 38 adult patients are hospitalized with COVID in the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Five patients are on ventilators. No children were hospitalized with COVID as of Friday morning.
According to DHHS, 57 percent and 49 percent of Dawson and Gosper counties populations over the age of five have been fully vaccinated.
To date, there have been 180 deaths in the district due to COVID-19, according to Two Rivers.
The Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial remained unchanged last week, still at the same spot in the ‘severe’ level as Jan. 19.
The number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state has continued to climb and have reached their highest point yet this year. As of Jan. 27, there were 754 hospitalizations.
Cases dipped into the 400s in late December, 2021 but have been steadily rising since. The last time hospitalizations were this high was in November 2020, before a vaccine for the virus was available.
According to DHHS, there were 12,271 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 326 from the prior week.
To date, there have been 435,358 reported cases of COVID-19 and 3,037 deaths.
Looking nationally, “new coronavirus cases are falling rapidly across the country. But hospitalizations remain near peak levels, and deaths are rising,” according to the New York Times, “More than 2,500 deaths are being announced most days, a figure that continues to grow. Daily death reports remain below the peak levels seen last winter. But at the current pace, the United States would reach 900,000 total coronavirus deaths by mid-February.”
“With many people testing themselves on at-home tests, and other infections going undetected, reported cases are an undercount of actual infections, but indicate how the virus is spreading,” according to the New York Times, “Case trends help officials, businesses and residents assess risk and make decisions. Hospitalizations show strain on health care systems and can indicate the severity of recent infections.”