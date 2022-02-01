Testing picks up as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Two Rivers health district

To date, there have been 180 deaths in the district due to COVID-19, according to Two Rivers.

The Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial remained unchanged last week, still at the same spot in the ‘severe’ level as Jan. 19.

The number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state has continued to climb and have reached their highest point yet this year. As of Jan. 27, there were 754 hospitalizations.

Cases dipped into the 400s in late December, 2021 but have been steadily rising since. The last time hospitalizations were this high was in November 2020, before a vaccine for the virus was available.

According to DHHS, there were 12,271 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents, an increase of 326 from the prior week.

To date, there have been 435,358 reported cases of COVID-19 and 3,037 deaths.