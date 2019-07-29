LEXINGTON — Firearms and alcohol don’t mix. A Lexington man was arraigned in Dawson County Court on Monday after he flashed a handgun during an incident which occurred on Thursday, July 25.
On Thursday morning the Lexington Police Department was dispatched to Burger King after a report of a man parked outside the business in a Ford Focus flashing a handgun, according to court documents.
Officers arrived on scene and made contact with Juan Sanchez-Rangel, 26, of Lexington. Sanchez-Rangel told officers there was a handgun in the vehicle. The weapon was found loaded and concealed in the back seat.
The reporting party told officers Sanchez-Rangel had revealed the handgun, causing them to fear for their life.
The officers also detected the odor of alcohol coming from Sanchez-Rangel and a field sobriety test was performed. Sanchez-Rangel blood alcohol content was .10 at the time of the test, according to court documents. The legal limit for BAC is .08.
Sanchez-Rangel was placed under arrest and was lodged in the Dawson County jail. He is charged with terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and driving under the influence, his second offense.
Bond was set at $100,000 during arraignment on Monday, July 29 in Dawson County Court. The conditions are Sanchez-Rangel cannot possess any firearm or deadly weapon and is subject to search without probable cause.
A preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court is set for Monday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 a.m.
