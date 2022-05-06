Ten mile Gazebo Bike Hop Johnson Lake Trail Ride taking place Memorial Day weekend

JOHNSON LAKE — To commemorate the opening of a new section of trail and the start of summer activities, a ten mile Gazebo Bike Hop around the Johnson Lake Trails is planned for Sunday, May 29.

Johnson Lake Trails committee member Chuck Olsen said riding events on the trails have occurred in the past, including the popular St. Patrick’s Run & Ride fundraising event.

With no riding event taking place last year due to the weather and COVID-19 concerns, the Johnson Lake Trails committee envisioned an event this year that would celebrate the opening of a new section of trail and the start of summer events at the lake over Memorial Day weekend.

The Gazebo Bike Hop is free and open to riders who are over 10-years-old, helmets are required and bike rentals will be available.

The bike ride will circle the entire lake, stopping at the five different gazebos around the trails. Each Hop stop will include a welcome, a three minute presentation about trail information, a drawing for a $50 certificate and preview of the next two mile trail segment.

Registration for the event will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at CraZy Marv’s RV & Cabin Retreat, located at Dr. 18 near the new inlet extension trail. There will be a 10 minute welcome, orientation and safety tips shared before the event starts.

The event will officially start with a ribbon cutting for the new trail opening section. The first hop will be 1.9 miles to the Sandy Point Gazebo. Information presented will be about “Trails near and far.”

The next hop will be 2.2 miles to the Game and Parks North Trailhead Parking area. The story about the Johnson Lake Trails will be presented at this stop.

The third hop will be up to the Perch Bay Gazebo, a ride of 1.9 miles; information at this stop will be about, “trees, arboretum and handicapped access.”

The fourth leg of the journey will take riders up to the North Cove/Merriweather Gazebo, 1.3 miles. Riders will learn here about volunteers and funding for the trails.

The penultimate hop will round riders down 2.2 miles to the Bass Bay Gazebo. Information will be presented about biking equipment, trends and events.

The last hop will take riders back to where they began at CraZy Marv’s, where they will learn about rentals. Winners of the drawings can cash in their certificates; they must be present to win.

Johnson Lake Trails

The ten-mile loop around the lake contains eight and a half miles of concrete surface, offering a riding time of one to two hours. In addition, it now offers a park-like environment with 23 landscaped rest areas with benches, seven gazebos/pergolas, 10 trailheads with parking, three Little Free libraries, five arches, and two bike repair stations. It connects two Nebraska State Recreation areas with water and restrooms.

Johnson Lake Trails has recently been designated an official Nebraska State Arboretum, given the high number of trees and plantings that grace trail sides.

The trail was proposed in 2000, and a Johnson Lake Development Inc. Trail Committee was formed, which led to partnerships with groups such as the Lexington Community Foundation, Tri-Basin Natural Resources District, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.