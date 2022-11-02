Team Jack Foundation to partner with Minnesota hospital for sixth year of fundraising

LINCOLN — As the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Minnesota Golden Gophers battle it out on the gridiron for the $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy on Saturday, the Team Jack Foundation and University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital are teaming up for a sixth year of fundraising.

“Through a collaborative effort between supporters of the University of Nebraska and the University of Minnesota, the fan-favorite trophy is back to fundraise for both the Team Jack Foundation and the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Husker and Gopher fans have donated over $90,000 to date at brokenchairtrophy.com to support their cause! This year, Team Chair is set to surpass $100,000 in total donations,” per a Team Jack press release.

“Thanks to our partners at the Masonic Children’s Hospital, the trophy has spent the past two years on display greeting families at Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone,” per the release.

“Donations to the Team Jack Foundation will continue to support pediatric brain cancer research, while donations to the Masonic Children’s Hospital will be put toward the Casey O’Brien’s Team One Four Infusion Center Transformation fund. Prior to the game in Lincoln this year, the trophy will be available for photos and Team Chair will be accepting donations in and around tailgates on Saturday, November 5. Donations can be made prior to game day by visiting brokenchairtrophy.com/donate,” the release stated.

“We are excited to be part of the fan’s efforts in bringing back this trophy. The awareness and funds raised for pediatric brain cancer is a great addition to this event and we appreciate the opportunity. Pediatric brain cancer is the leading cancer cause of death in children affecting nearly 5,000 kids each year. It is important that we make this a national priority which is exactly what being tied to this fundraiser does. We are forever grateful to the fans for including us,” said Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation.

The $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy origins are as unique as its name suggests.

It has its roots in 2014 banter between the Twitter accounts for the Minnesota mascot Goldy Gopher and “Faux Pelini,” a parody account of then-Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini.

Goldy suggested a wager on the game with this tweet: “Hey @FauxPelini, how about a friendly wager for this weekend’s game? Team that gets the most points gets a conference win? Seem fair?”

Faux Pelini responded “OK how about if we [Nebraska] win you give me $5, if you [Minnesota] win I get to smash a wooden chair over your back”

This prompted Goldy to start crowdsourcing Twitter followers and Reddit’s college football community to design the “$5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy.”

Many designs were quickly presented and eventually Goldy created a real trophy, which was brought to the 2014 game in Lincoln.

Minnesota won 28–24 to take the trophy, their first victory in Lincoln since 1960; it also gave Minnesota their first winning streak against Nebraska since their 3-game streak from 1951 to 1954.

The trophy received widespread acceptance from both fan bases.

In 2016, after Nebraska defeated Minnesota in Lincoln, the trophy seemingly disappeared. Inquiries to the Nebraska and Minnesota athletic departments revealed that neither school formally recognized the trophy as official.

However, on Sept. 12, 2017, it was announced, via Twitter, that Nebraska and Minnesota would again play for the $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy, likely as an unofficial trophy game.

Following an initial Reddit post where Huskers fans brainstormed ideas to keep the trophy alive, a new trophy was built. The trophy now serves as the focal point of fundraisers for Nebraska’s Team Jack Foundation and Minnesota’s Masonic Children’s Hospital.

The Nebraska-Minnesota football rivalry can be separated into two different eras, the first two being Minnesota’s glory days, followed by Nebraska’s rise to prominence.

These match-ups took place when the schools were non-conference rivals, facing each other on a semi-regular basis from 1900 to 1974, then on a more intermittent basis until 1990. The Big Ten era started in 2011, when Nebraska joined the conference and played in the Legends Division, now the West Division, with Minnesota.

Minnesota currently leads the series 35–25–2.