Team Jack Foundation hosts 10th annual Radiothon in Elwood to raise funds for childhood brain cancer

ELWOOD — The 10th annual Team Jack Foundation Radiothon, presented by The Home Agency, was held in Elwood on Thursday, Sept. 29.

This is the Foundation’s longest-running event, which started in Team Jack’s hometown of Atkinson, raising $40,000 in its inaugural year. It now stretches state-wide and has grown each year and has raised $829,500 total for childhood brain cancer research in nine years.

This year’s radiothon is presented by The Home Agency in Elwood for the ninth straight year, led by Jim Baldonado since 1986.

Baldonado said The Home Agency became involved after he saw the Nebraska Cornhusker spring game, in 2013 when Jack Hoffman ran for a touchdown.

After seeing this, The Home Agency has been involved in the Team Jack annual radiothon.

“It’s important to us that we have healthy kids, healthy grandkids,” Baldonado said, “We will do whatever we can to help kids with these types of illnesses, so they can have a better life.”

A touching moment came early in the radiothon, when Elwood Public Schools preschool teacher Jami Garey, with other staff, led the preschool students from the school to The Home Agency, the site of the event.

The preschool students were pulling several wagons carrying water jugs filled to the brim with pennies. The funds had been collected by the whole Elwood student body. The preschoolers were chanting, “Go Big Red!” as they walked.

Garey said, live on the radiothon, how the funds had been collected by the students, there was even one freshman who had taken $10 out of his allowance each month to donate toward the Team Jack funds.

“It’s all about kindness,” Garey said of Elwood Public School’s mission, “That has always been our goal.”

Before heading back to the school the students provided a resounding yell of, “Go Team Jack!” live on the radio.

Baldonado later commented that this was the second year Elwood Public Schools had held a fundraiser for the Team Jack Radiothon.

When asked what he thought of the preschoolers presenting the donation, Baldonado smiled and said, “Oh, it’s just amazing.”

The radiothon was an 11-hour event made possible by the Huskers Sports Network. The radiothon featured stories from families affected by child brain cancer and interviews with special guests supporting the cause, including Rex Burkhead, Boomer Esiason, Larry the Cable Guy, Quincy Enunwa, Austin Allen, JoJo Domann, Dr. Don Coulter, and others.

More Than a Touchdown

On April 22, 2011, Jack Hoffman, a six year old resident of Atkinson, was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha after suffering a life threatening seizure. An MRI showed a mass in the left temporal lobe of Jack’s brain.

Jack underwent surgery, but only a small amount of the tumor could be removed, the remaining tumor was declared inoperable. Throughout spring, summer and early fall of 2011, Jack battled secondary epilepsy, a condition brought on by the tumor.

During this time, Jack suffered frequent partial seizures, sometimes up to eleven per day. The seizures persisted despite high dosages of anti-seizure medications.

A second brain surgery occurred in October 2011, the surgery went well and a golf ball sized tumor was removed. Approximately 95 percent of the tumor was removed, with the exception of a small spot near the brain stem and cerebral artery.

Unfortunately, soon after the surgery, the remaining tumor grew aggressively and chemotherapy was then started.

Jack had been a Nebraska Cornhusker fan from birth and went to his first game in 2010. His parents, Bri and Andy, purchased him a Rex Burkhead No. 22 jersey so he could wear it during the game.

Before the second surgery, Jack’s parents reached out to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln to see if Jack could meet Rex Burkhead before the surgery. UNL obliged and the family was invited to Lincoln, where Burkhead spent several hours with the family.

Due to the relationship between Jack, Burkhead and the Nebraska football team, an opportunity of a lifetime was presented to Jack. They wanted him to score a touchdown during the 2013 Spring Game.

Jack entered the game and took the handoff from quarterback Taylor Martinez.

The following 69 yard run Jack went on captured the heart of the entire state; players emptied the benches in a frenzy to cheer Jack on in his No. 22 jersey.

“In 2012 and winter of 2013, the family was raising money for the “Team Jack Legacy Fund,” a designated CureSearch research fund they created. The family has now taken another step, and with the help of friends and colleagues, they have formed the “Team Jack Foundation.” All money raised through the Team Jack Foundation will support pediatric brain cancer research,” according to the Team Jack Foundation website.

Tragically, Andy Hoffman, Jack’s father, died in 2021 after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Of Andy’s death, Kylie Dockter, Executive Director of the Team Jack Foundation, said “It makes us want to push harder.”

About Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease affects nearly 5,000 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on childhood brain cancer research.

The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $10.5 million and has invested in twelve research projects nationally. One area of focus for the Foundation is the development of a childhood brain tumor program in Omaha, Nebraska. Team Jack has committed $6.5 million toward the program at UNMC and Children’s Hospital & Medical Center that funds clinical and laboratory research, pain management in cancer, and education to make an impact for regional children affected by brain cancer.

The Foundation works directly with world-renowned researchers to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives.

Donations can be made anytime to the Team Jack Foundation by going to www.teamjackfoundation.org and clicking on the donate button on the home page.