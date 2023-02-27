LINCOLN — The Team Jack Foundation will hold their 10th Annual Gala presented by Fat Brain Toys on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Lincoln.

This year’s gala speaker will be former NFL Quarterback, 2020 Comeback Player of the Year and ESPN Sports Analyst, Alex Smith.

While the event is sold out with 700 guests planning to be in attendance, there is a way for non-attendees to be part of this special evening. Both the Live and Silent Auctions are open to off-site bidders, and the event can be streamed online presented by Nebraska Drictures.

The Live Auction available on Proxibid features 12 items ranging from sports memorabilia to exciting and unique experience packages! The Silent Auction is hosted on Bidpal and touts more than 150 items, and is sure to have something for everyone! All proceeds from the auctions benefit childhood brain cancer research.

For details on the Gala Livestream and both auctions, please visit the Team Jack website: https://teamjackfoundation.org/.

About Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation’s mission is to raise research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer. The disease is the leading cancer cause of death in children.

Each year less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, with even less spent on child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $10.8 million for childhood brain cancer research and has invested in thirteen research projects nationally.