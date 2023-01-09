Tappans take over ownership of Mac’s Short Stop

LEXINGTON — The familiar gas station on the corner of Adams and 12th St. is under new ownership. Jeff and Amy Tappan purchased Mac’s Short Stop in November.

Mac’s Short Stop has been a hometown grocery and gas station in the community since the building was constructed in 1982. Ed Derrick was the longtime owner of the facility.

Jeff Tappan, speaking to the Clipper-Herald on Monday, Jan. 9, said he wasn’t looking to purchase Mac’s Short Stop but Derrick mentioned he would be selling it and said Tappan should purchase.

Tappan said they joked about the idea for a time until Derrick asked Tappan seriously if he would purchase the site. When asked why he made the decision, Tappan said it was a good time for his family and things worked out for the purchase.

Tappan said he has 18 years of grocery experience working at Plum Creek Market Place and two years of experience selling gasoline from his time at Nebraskland Truck Stop. He also noted he served as a bartender at the Overton Golf Course and knows the ins and outs of liquor purchases.

The Lexington City Council officially approved the new liquor license for the Tappans at their November 2022 meeting.

One thing that won’t be changing is the name, Tappan said even if they did try to change it, people would likely still call the store, “Mac’s Short Stop,” anyway.

Tappan said they do plan to do some upkeep work in the near future, including fresh paint, new signage and new flooring.

As for what the store offers, Tappan said they plan to keep what has been available to customers, including fresh meat and produce and bring in new items that customers are asking for. He said they plan to keep the same customer service people came to know under Derrick’s ownership.

For long term projects, Tappan said they will consider tearing out the car wash to create room for additional storage. He said at the moment there is not much storage space and some of it has to be kept on the sales floor.

He also noted they might have to look into hook ups for electric vehicles if they become widespread enough and the demand for the infrastructure becomes apparent.

In short, Tappan said Mac’s Short Stop will remain a locally owned family business that will be open to the needs of their customers.