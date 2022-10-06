 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sweet Adeline to present annual show "Music, the Spice of Life"

Nebraska Pride Sweet Adelines International once again presents the annual show, “Music, the Spice of Life”. Under the direction of Connie Witt from Kearney, the chorus will bring the best of barbershop style a cappella harmony to the stage. 

Nebraska Pride Chorus represents central Nebraska with members all the way from McCook and North Platte in the west to Hastings in the east and eight communities in between.  The chorus meets weekly in Lexington and perform throughout the year for different organizations and churches.  The mission of Sweet Adelines is to promote harmonious singing through education and performance.

Guest performers this year include, the Nebraskats from UNK in Kearney, and Ginger TinBenzel in Arapahoe and North Platte. 

The “Music, the Spice of Life” show times, dates and venues are October 22nd in Arapahoe at the High School at 2:00 PM and in Kearney at the Merryman Performing Arts Center at 7:30 PM.  On October 23 the show will be performed at the Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte at 2:00 PM.

Music truly is the spice of life with songs representing music from different genres that is sure to have the audience humming their favorite tune.

The chorus looks forward to seeing you at the show.  Admission is Free Will Donation.

