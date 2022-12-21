Swedes take both wins against the Dusters

GOTHENBURG — On Friday, Dec. 16, the Gothenburg Swedes hosted a night of ball against the Holdrege Dusters.

The lady Swedes took off with a fast scoring first quarter as they went up 13 to two.

It was a tied score of six in the second quarter but the lady Swedes went into halftime up by 11.

The second half of the game had the lady Swedes scoring 26 points to the Dusters 12.

Gothenburg won 45 to 20.

Leading the Swedes was Kynlee Strauser with 23 points and three fouls. Ashlyn Richeson had 7 points, Clara Evert had six, Aubrey O’Hare had five and Ellarey Harm had four.

Swedes

It wasn’t the start the Swedes wanted as they were down nine to 14 in the first quarter.

The Swedes picked up the pace in the second quarter as they scored 15 points. The Dusters were able to keep the lead going into halftime 27 to 24.

During the third quarter, the Swedes put up 15 but the Dusters still outscored them by three to keep the lead.

The heat picked up for the Swedes in the fourth quarter as they held the Dusters to only 10 points. It was all the Swedes in the fourth as they put up a whopping 22 points to take the win.

Swedes won in the comeback, 61 to 55.

Trey Stevens scored 20 points, had nine rebounds, three assists and three fouls. Kooper Koehn had five points, five rebounds, four assists and two fouls. Wes Geiken had 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two fouls. Kai Jorgenson had seven points, five rebounds and one steal. Tra Rossell had three points, five rebounds and three fouls.

The Swedes traveled to Amherst on Tuesday, Dec. 20 with a 6 p.m. girls’ tip-off time.