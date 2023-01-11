Swedes pull off both wins against Centura

GOTHENBURG — It was a physical afternoon of basketball as the Gothenburg Swedes hosted the Centura Centurions on Saturday, Jan. 7.

SWEDE GIRLS

The girls were up first and it was a battle.

The Centurions came into the game with a squeaky clean record until facing the lady Swedes. Gothenburg brought an eight and one record to the table.

Centura was looking to end the four year losing streak against the lady Swedes.

It was a high scoring first quarter for the lady Swedes as they took off with a 21 to seven lead.

The Swedes pushed even further away in the second quarter as they scored 16 points.

At halftime, the lady Swedes were up 37-16.

After the break, the lady Swedes were held to 12 points as Centura put up 11.

With a 22 point led, Gothenburg didn’t slow down in the fourth quarter. The lady Swedes put up 20 points to seal the win from Centura.

The lady Swedes won 69-36.

Swede Ellarey Harm led in scoring with 16 points, Clara Evert had 12, Ashlyn Richeson had 12, Aubrey O’Hare had 11 and Kynlee Strauser had eight.

SWEDE BOYS

The Swedes came into the match up with a four and five record. Centura was three and six.

In the first quarter, the Swedes took a six point led.

Defense for the Swedes picked up in the second quarter as they held Centura to three points scored.

Going into halftime, the Swedes were up 24-12.

The second half saw a different Centura team as they gave the Swedes a run for their money.

In the third quarter, the Swedes were held to 10 points as Centura put up 16. It was slowly becoming a close game as Centura was only down by six.

It was too close for comfort in the fourth as the Swedes nearly snuck by the Centurions. Gothenburg put up 15 points to keep the lead but Centura gave them a fight with 16 points scored.

The Swedes edged by with the win, 49-44.

Swede Trey Stevens had 11 points, Kooper Koehn had 10, Tucker Keith had eight, Wes Geiken had seven, Braeden Anderson had six and Tra Rossell had five.

Gothenburg takes a short trip to Cozad on Thursday, Jan. 12 to face the Haymakers with tip-off at 6 p.m.