Swedes look for success on the court this season

LEXINGTON — The 2022-2023 Gothenburg Swede boys basketball team kicks off soon and Head Coach Kent Koehn looks forward to the competitive year.

The Swedes returning starters are Wes Geiken, Kooper Koehn and Trey Stevens.

Geiken is a six foot one senior guard that has started all four years. He had 11 PPG, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals last season.

Koehn is a six foot two junior guard and a two year starter. He had 5.3 PPG, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals in the 2021-2022 season.

Stevens is a six foot three junior guard and a two year starter. He had 7.5 PPG, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals last season.

Coach Koehn stated, “We have a good core group of athletes beginning with Wes Geiken, who will be starting for his fourth year. Kooper Koehn and Trey Stevens are also returning starters and all of them are ready to take the next step to improve the team’s success.”

The Swedes return three letter winners from last year’s season. Kai Jorgenson, Bennet Geiken and Tra Rossell are all seniors this season.

Jorgeson is a six foot two forward that had 2.8 PPG, 2.4 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.3 steals in the 2021-2022 season. Bennet Geiken is a six foot two forward that had 1.0 PPG, 1.4 rebounds, 0.1 assists and 0.4 steals. Rossell is a five foot eight guard that had 1.3 PPG, 1.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

There are new faces this season for the Swedes. Tucker Keith, Braeden Anderson and Connor McCoy look to add to the Swede team. Keith is a six foot three junior forward. Anderson is a six foot one junior guard. McCoy is a six foot senior guard.

“I believe we could have a solid season and be very competitive in every game. We are in a tough conference that has returning starters across the board, but we are ready for the challenge and looking forward to the season,” said Coach Koehn.