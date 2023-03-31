GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swedes hosted a triangular with Lexington and McCook at the Wildhorse Golf Club on Thursday, March. 30.

McCook took first place as team with 164, Lexington placed second with 195 and Gothenburg placed third with 202.

LEXINGTON

Noah Scheer placed 5th with a score of 46.

Christopher Swartz took 7th place with a score of 46.

Braden Bender placed 10th with a score of 49.

Adrian Galvan took 12th place with a score of 54.

Benny Rodriguez took 14th place with a score of 61.

GOTHENBURG

Matthew Shank took 6th place with a score of 46.

Connor McCoy placed 8th with a score of 48.

Jackson Schwanz placed 9th with a score of 49.

Jaxon Atteberry took 13th place with a score of 59.

Caiden McVay placed 15th with a score of 63.

McCook placed four members in the top five spots. Reid Loop took 1st with a score of 36. Cole Graham took 2nd with a score of 40. Landon Kmoch placed 3rd with a with a score of 43. Ryland Peters placed fourth with a score of 45.