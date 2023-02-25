COZAD — On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Gothenburg Swedes faced off against the Holdrege Dusters in Cozad for Class C1-11 Sub-Districts.

It was a packed house on both sides of the court as the Duster fans filled the bleachers with purple and the Gothenburg Swedes were sporting maroon.

The first quarter started out slow on both sides as it remained scoreless until four minutes was left on the clock. Holdrege was the first to get on the board. It was tied at five until Swede Wes Geiken hit a three-pointer.

In the second quarter, the Swedes were up 14-12. Gothenburg’s Tucker Keith fired up a three and scored to give the Swedes the lead back. Swede Geiken was called for a charge under the basket as the time ticked down.

At halftime, the Swedes were up 19-15.

Holdrege came out hot from the break to tie the game at 21 in the third quarter. The Dusters scored a bucket and got the foul for a three-point play to take the lead. At the end of the quarter, a Duster scored a three to give Holdrege the lead.

Rolling over into the fourth quarter, the Dusters were up by three. The Swedes couldn’t find the bucket no matter how hard they tried. Gothenburg fell behind 34-42 after the Dusters made a three. The Swedes weren’t ready to give up as they tied the game at 44. With seconds left on the clock, the Swedes missed a bucket to take the lead.

The Gothenburg Swedes lost 46-47.

Swede Trey Stevens had 13 points, Kooper Koehn had nine, Geiken had six, Boone Tederman had seven, Kai Jorgensen had three and Tucker Keith had three.

Gothenburg ended their season with a 12-11 record.